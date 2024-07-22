UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2024 Under-19 EURO: Who is the top scorer?

Monday, July 22, 2024

Norway's Daniel Braut was top scorer in the group stage with three goals.

Daniel Braut (centre) celebrates his first goal against Northern Ireland
Daniel Braut (centre) celebrates his first goal against Northern Ireland UEFA via Getty Images

Daniel Braut is the 2024 UEFA Under-19 European Championship top goalscorer so far with three goals.

The Norway forward opened his account with a pinpoint strike on Matchday 1 against Italy, before two neat finishes against Northern Ireland in their final group stage match.

All the results

France's Saimon Bouabre, Denmark's Alexander Simmelhack and Mikel Krüger-Johnsen, and Italy's Kevin Zeroli and Francesco Camarda – the tournament's youngest-ever goalscorer, aged 16 years and 130 days when he struck twice against hosts Northern Ireland on Matchday 2 – follow close behind Braut with two goals apiece.

2024 U19 EURO finals top scorers

3: Daniel Braut (Norway)
2: Saimon Bouabre﻿ (France)
2: Francesco Camarda (Italy)
2: Mikel Krüger-Johnsen (Denmark)
2: Alexander Simmelhack (Denmark)
2: Kevin Zeroli (Italy)

Each team's 2024 U19 EURO finals top scorers

Denmark: Alexander Simmelhack, Mikel Krüger-Johnsen (2)
France: Saimon Bouabre (2)
Italy: Francesco Camarda, Kevin Zeroli (2)
Northern Ireland: N/A
Norway: Daniel Braut (3)
Spain: Chema Andrés, Yarek Gasiorowski, Iker Bravo, Dani Rodríguez, Wassim Keddari (1)
Türkiye: Fahri Ay, Emir Bars, Yiğit Fidan, Poyraz Yıldırım, Efe Sarıkaya (1)
Ukraine: Hennadii Synchuk, Matvii Ponomarenko, Danylo Krevsun (1)

Previous U19 EURO finals top scorers

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4
2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4
2018/19:  Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4
2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5
2016/17: Benjamin Brereton (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Mohammed Ramzan Piroe (Netherlands), Kouassi Sessegnon (England) 3
2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6
2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3
2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6
2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3
2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5
2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6
2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4
2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4
2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4
2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3
2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5
2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5
2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4
2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5
2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4

