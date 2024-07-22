2024 Under-19 EURO: Who is the top scorer?

Daniel Braut is the 2024 UEFA Under-19 European Championship top goalscorer so far with three goals.

The Norway forward opened his account with a pinpoint strike on Matchday 1 against Italy, before two neat finishes against Northern Ireland in their final group stage match.

France's Saimon Bouabre, Denmark's Alexander Simmelhack and Mikel Krüger-Johnsen, and Italy's Kevin Zeroli and Francesco Camarda – the tournament's youngest-ever goalscorer, aged 16 years and 130 days when he struck twice against hosts Northern Ireland on Matchday 2 – follow close behind Braut with two goals apiece.

2024 U19 EURO finals top scorers 3: Daniel Braut (Norway)

2: Saimon Bouabre﻿ (France)

2: Francesco Camarda (Italy)

2: Mikel Krüger-Johnsen (Denmark)

2: Alexander Simmelhack (Denmark)

2: Kevin Zeroli (Italy)

Each team's 2024 U19 EURO finals top scorers

Denmark: Alexander Simmelhack, Mikel Krüger-Johnsen (2)

France: Saimon Bouabre (2)

Italy: Francesco Camarda, Kevin Zeroli (2)

Northern Ireland: N/A

Norway: Daniel Braut (3)

Spain: Chema Andrés, Yarek Gasiorowski, Iker Bravo, Dani Rodríguez, Wassim Keddari (1)

Türkiye: Fahri Ay, Emir Bars, Yiğit Fidan, Poyraz Yıldırım, Efe Sarıkaya (1)

Ukraine: Hennadii Synchuk, Matvii Ponomarenko, Danylo Krevsun (1)

Previous U19 EURO finals top scorers

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4

2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4

2018/19: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4

2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5

2016/17: Benjamin Brereton (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Mohammed Ramzan Piroe (Netherlands), Kouassi Sessegnon (England) 3

2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6

2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3

2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3

2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6

2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4

2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4

2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3

2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5

2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4

2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5

2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4