2024 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Article summary
Four members of the victorious Spain squad and three from runners-up France feature in the 2024 U19 EURO Team of the Tournament.
Article body
The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Northern Ireland.
The XI features four members of the victorious Spain side and three from runners-up France.
Goalkeeper: Vladyslav Krapyvtsov (Ukraine)
Defender: Mattia Mannini (Italy)
Defender: Jérémy Jacquet (France)
Defender: Yarek Gasiorowski (Spain)
Defender: Berkay Yılmaz (Türkiye)
Midfielder: Valentin Atangana (France)
Midfielder: Gerard Hernández (Spain)
Midfielder: Luca Di Maggio (Italy)
Forward: Dani Rodríguez (Spain)
Forward: Iker Bravo (Spain)
Forward: Saimon Bouabre (France)
The analysis and insights of the technical observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.