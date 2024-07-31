UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2024 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Four members of the victorious Spain squad and three from runners-up France feature in the 2024 U19 EURO Team of the Tournament.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Northern Ireland.

The XI features four members of the victorious Spain side and three from runners-up France.

Goalkeeper: Vladyslav Krapyvtsov (Ukraine)

Defender: Mattia Mannini (Italy)
Defender: Jérémy Jacquet (France)
Defender: Yarek Gasiorowski (Spain)
Defender: Berkay Yılmaz (Türkiye)

Midfielder: Valentin Atangana (France)
Midfielder: Gerard Hernández (Spain)
Midfielder: Luca Di Maggio (Italy)

Forward: Dani Rodríguez (Spain)
Forward: Iker Bravo (Spain)
Forward: Saimon Bouabre (France)

Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the technical observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024