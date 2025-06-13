UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship: All the fixtures and results

Friday, June 13, 2025

See all the matches in Romania from 13 to 26 June.

Raúl Jiménez celebrates after Spain won their opening game
Raúl Jiménez celebrates after Spain won their opening game UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament runs from 13 to 26 June in Romania.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures and results.

U19 EURO final tournament groups

Group A: Romania (hosts), Denmark, Spain (holders), Montenegro

Group B: Germany, Norway, England, Netherlands

Venues

Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest
Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest
Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari
Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Group stage

Matchday 1

Friday 13 June

Group A
Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿
Romania vs Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)﻿

Saturday 14 June

Group B
England vs Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)
Germany vs Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)

Matchday 2

Monday 16 June

Group A
Denmark vs Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)﻿
Romania vs Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 20:00)

Tuesday 17 June

Group B
Norway vs Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)﻿
Germany vs England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿

Matchday 3

Thursday 19 June

Group A
Montenegro vs Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 19:00)﻿﻿
Denmark vs Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿

Friday 20 June

Group B
Netherlands vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿﻿
Norway vs Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)

Semi-finals

Monday 23 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (17:00 or 20:00)

The semi-finals will be played at Arcul de Triumf Stadium and Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest. The allocation of stadiums and kick-off times will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Thursday 26 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)

