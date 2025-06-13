2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship: All the fixtures and results
Friday, June 13, 2025
Article summary
See all the matches in Romania from 13 to 26 June.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament runs from 13 to 26 June in Romania.
The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures and results.
U19 EURO final tournament groups
Group A: Romania (hosts), Denmark, Spain (holders), Montenegro
Group B: Germany, Norway, England, Netherlands
Venues
Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest
Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest
Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari
Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești
All times CET, local time is one hour ahead
Group stage
Matchday 1
Friday 13 June
Group A
Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania vs Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)
Saturday 14 June
Group B
England vs Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)
Germany vs Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)
Matchday 2
Monday 16 June
Group A
Denmark vs Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)
Romania vs Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 20:00)
Tuesday 17 June
Group B
Norway vs Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)
Germany vs England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Matchday 3
Thursday 19 June
Group A
Montenegro vs Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 19:00)
Denmark vs Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Friday 20 June
Group B
Netherlands vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Norway vs Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)
Semi-finals
Monday 23 June
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (17:00 or 20:00)
The semi-finals will be played at Arcul de Triumf Stadium and Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest. The allocation of stadiums and kick-off times will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final
Thursday 26 June
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)