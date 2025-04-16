2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship: All the fixtures

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament runs from 13 to 26 June in Romania.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures.

U19 final tournament groups Group A: Romania (hosts), Denmark, Spain (holders), Montenegro Group B: Germany, Norway, England, Netherlands

Venues

Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest

Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest

Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari

Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Group stage

Matchday 1

Friday 13 June

Group A

Spain vs Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)﻿

Romania vs Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)﻿

Saturday 14 June

Group B

England vs Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)

Germany vs Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)

2024 Matchday 1 highlights: Denmark 1-2 Spain

Matchday 2

Monday 16 June

Group A

Denmark vs Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)﻿

Romania vs Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 20:00)

Tuesday 17 June

Group B

Norway vs Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)﻿

Germany vs England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿

2024 U19 EURO final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Matchday 3

Thursday 19 June

Group A

Montenegro vs Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 19:00)﻿﻿

Denmark vs Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿

Friday 20 June

Group B

Netherlands vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿﻿

Norway vs Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)

2024 U19 EURO top five goals

Semi-finals

Monday 23 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (17:00 or 20:00)

The semi-finals will be played at Arcul de Triumf Stadium and Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest. The allocation of stadiums and kick-off times will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Thursday 26 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)