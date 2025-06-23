2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship: All the results

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament, which ran from 13 until 26 June in Romania, has reached a conclusion.

See all the results after Netherlands earned their first crown in the final.

Knockout stage results

Final: Thursday 26 June

Spain 0-1 Netherlands (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Semi-finals: Monday 23 June

Spain 6-5 Germany (aet, Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)

Netherlands 3-1 Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Semi-final highlights: Spain 6-5 Germany

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Friday 13 June

Group A

Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Romania 2-1 Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Highlights: Romania 2-1 Montenegro

Saturday 14 June

Group B

England 2-2 Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)

Germany 0-3 Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)

Highlights: England 2-2 Norway

Matchday 2

Monday 16 June

Group A

Denmark 5-0 Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Romania 1-3 Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)

Highlights: Romania 1-3 Spain

Tuesday 17 June

Group B

Norway 0-2 Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)﻿

Germany 5-5 England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Highlights: Germany 5-5 England

Matchday 3

Thursday 19 June

Group A

Montenegro 0-5 Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)﻿﻿

Denmark 0-3 Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Highlights: Denmark 0-3 Romania

Friday 20 June

Group B

Netherlands 4-2 England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿﻿

Norway 1-2 Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)