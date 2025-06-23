2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship: All the results
Monday, June 23, 2025
Article summary
All the results from the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Romania.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament, which ran from 13 until 26 June in Romania, has reached a conclusion.
See all the results after Netherlands earned their first crown in the final.
Knockout stage results
Final: Thursday 26 June
Spain 0-1 Netherlands (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Semi-finals: Monday 23 June
Spain 6-5 Germany (aet, Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Netherlands 3-1 Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Group stage results
Matchday 1
Friday 13 June
Group A
Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania 2-1 Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Saturday 14 June
Group B
England 2-2 Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)
Germany 0-3 Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)
Matchday 2
Monday 16 June
Group A
Denmark 5-0 Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania 1-3 Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)
Tuesday 17 June
Group B
Norway 0-2 Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)
Germany 5-5 England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Matchday 3
Thursday 19 June
Group A
Montenegro 0-5 Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)
Denmark 0-3 Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Friday 20 June
Group B
Netherlands 4-2 England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Norway 1-2 Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)