2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship: All the results

Monday, June 23, 2025

All the results from the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Romania.

Netherlands goalkeeper Joeri Heerkens celebrates his side's goal in the U19 EURO final
Netherlands goalkeeper Joeri Heerkens celebrates his side's goal in the U19 EURO final UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament, which ran from 13 until 26 June in Romania, has reached a conclusion.

See all the results after Netherlands earned their first crown in the final.

Knockout stage results

Final: Thursday 26 June

Spain 0-1 Netherlands (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Semi-finals: Monday 23 June

Spain 6-5 Germany (aet, Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Netherlands 3-1 Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Semi-final highlights: Spain 6-5 Germany

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Friday 13 June

Group A
Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿
Romania 2-1 Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Highlights: Romania 2-1 Montenegro

Saturday 14 June

Group B
England 2-2 Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)
Germany 0-3 Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)

Highlights: England 2-2 Norway

Matchday 2

Monday 16 June

Group A
Denmark 5-0 Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿
Romania 1-3 Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)

Highlights: Romania 1-3 Spain

Tuesday 17 June

Group B
Norway 0-2 Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)﻿
Germany 5-5 England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Highlights: Germany 5-5 England

Matchday 3

Thursday 19 June

Group A
Montenegro 0-5 Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)﻿﻿
Denmark 0-3 Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Highlights: Denmark 0-3 Romania

Friday 20 June

Group B
Netherlands 4-2 England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿﻿
Norway 1-2 Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)

Highlights: Norway 1-2 Germany
