2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship: Round-up, all the fixtures and results

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament, which runs until 26 June in Romania, kicked off with two matches in Group A on Friday 13 June.

The first, at Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, saw holders Spain earn a narrow 1-0 victory over Denmark, who fell short despite applying some early pressure. Spain controlled possession throughout, but their play lacked a certain edge until late in the first half, when Antonio Cordero and Jon Martín drew saves from Oscar Gadeberg Buur before Izan Merino's distance strike found the net via the Denmark goalkeeper.

U19 EURO final tournament groups Group A: Romania (hosts), Denmark, Spain (holders), Montenegro Group B: Germany, Norway, England, Netherlands The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals.

Hosts Romania then kicked off their campaigns with a comeback 2-1 win against UEFA finals debutants Montenegro at Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest. Marin Ion's side were roared on by the home fans, but it was the travelling supporters who had cause to celebrate first – Vuk Vlahović finishing expertly for a landmark goal in the 13th minute.

Romania threatened to equalise before the break and then found their leveller in the 63rd minute as Emanuel Marincau leapt highest and headed in a wicked free-kick delivery from substitute Constantin Băsceanu. The hosts then sealed a late win as David Barbu stroked in from Remus Guțea's set-up.

Fixtures and results

Group stage

Matchday 1

Friday 13 June

Group A

Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Romania 2-1 Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Saturday 14 June

Group B

England vs Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)

Germany vs Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)

Matchday 2

Monday 16 June

Group A

Denmark vs Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)﻿

Romania vs Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 20:00)

Tuesday 17 June

Group B

Norway vs Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)﻿

Germany vs England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿

Matchday 3

Thursday 19 June

Group A

Montenegro vs Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 19:00)﻿﻿

Denmark vs Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿

Friday 20 June

Group B

Netherlands vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)﻿﻿

Norway vs Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)

Semi-finals

Monday 23 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (17:00 or 20:00)

The semi-finals will be played at Arcul de Triumf Stadium and Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest. The allocation of stadiums and kick-off times will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Thursday 26 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)