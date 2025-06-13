2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship: Round-up, all the fixtures and results
Friday, June 13, 2025
Article summary
Spain started their title defence with a narrow win over Denmark while hosts Romania earned a dramatic victory as the UEFA Under-19 EURO kicked off.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament, which runs until 26 June in Romania, kicked off with two matches in Group A on Friday 13 June.
The first, at Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, saw holders Spain earn a narrow 1-0 victory over Denmark, who fell short despite applying some early pressure. Spain controlled possession throughout, but their play lacked a certain edge until late in the first half, when Antonio Cordero and Jon Martín drew saves from Oscar Gadeberg Buur before Izan Merino's distance strike found the net via the Denmark goalkeeper.
U19 EURO final tournament groups
Group A: Romania (hosts), Denmark, Spain (holders), Montenegro
Group B: Germany, Norway, England, Netherlands
The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals.
Hosts Romania then kicked off their campaigns with a comeback 2-1 win against UEFA finals debutants Montenegro at Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest. Marin Ion's side were roared on by the home fans, but it was the travelling supporters who had cause to celebrate first – Vuk Vlahović finishing expertly for a landmark goal in the 13th minute.
Romania threatened to equalise before the break and then found their leveller in the 63rd minute as Emanuel Marincau leapt highest and headed in a wicked free-kick delivery from substitute Constantin Băsceanu. The hosts then sealed a late win as David Barbu stroked in from Remus Guțea's set-up.
Fixtures and results
Group stage
Matchday 1
Friday 13 June
Group A
Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania 2-1 Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Saturday 14 June
Group B
England vs Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)
Germany vs Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)
Matchday 2
Monday 16 June
Group A
Denmark vs Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 17:00)
Romania vs Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 20:00)
Tuesday 17 June
Group B
Norway vs Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)
Germany vs England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Matchday 3
Thursday 19 June
Group A
Montenegro vs Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 19:00)
Denmark vs Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Friday 20 June
Group B
Netherlands vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Norway vs Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)
Semi-finals
Monday 23 June
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (17:00 or 20:00)
The semi-finals will be played at Arcul de Triumf Stadium and Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest. The allocation of stadiums and kick-off times will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final
Thursday 26 June
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 20:00)