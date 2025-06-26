Under-19 EURO final report: Netherlands edge Spain for first title

Raúl Jiménez's own goal was the deciding moment in the 2025 Under-19 EURO final as holders Spain ceded their crown to first-timers Netherlands.

As it happened: Spain 0-1 Netherlands

Key moments 48': Land drive hits upright

51': Cordero curler also finds post

52': Marcos header hits crossbar

63': Read cross deflects in off Raúl Jiménez

90+4': Raúl Jiménez denies Oufkir at the death

Match in brief: Netherlands edge cagey encounter

A keenly-contested first half saw chances at either end, but the deadlock remained intact at the break despite Jon Martín and Izan Merino coming close for Spain in the closing stages.

The early signs after the break suggested it would not be goalless long, with woodwork shaken three times within seven minutes.

The players emerge for the second half UEFA via Getty Images

First up was Netherlands midfielder Tygo Land, hitting the left post with a low-driven effort from outside the box, but Spain were quick to reply, Antonio Cordero cutting in from the left and almost bending a sublime curler into the top-right corner.

Óscar Marcos' header then hit the crossbar via a touch from Netherlands goalkeeper Joeri Heerkens, before arguably the pick of the chances fell to Ayoub Oufkir at the other end. The No7 raced through and attempted to chip Raúl Jiménez, but the Spain goalkeeper made a strong save.

Netherlands captain Givairo Read celebrates the opener UEFA via Getty Images

Spain captain Raúl Jiménez was hit by some misfortune six minutes later when a low delivery from fellow skipper Givairo Read deflected in to the goal off his foot.

That proved to be the decisive moment, with Spain not seriously threatening Heerkens' goal in the closing stages, and Oufkir passing up a decent chance to double the Dutch advantage at the death.

Key stats

This is Netherlands’ first Under-19 EURO title. They are the first new winner since Portugal in 2018.

Peter van der Veen has now coached Netherlands to a title in both the Under-19 and Under-17 European Championships, having won the latter in 2019.

Netherlands won all five of their games at the final and were undefeated in their six qualifying matches (W5 D1).

The race for top scorer finished with a four-way tie for only the second time. Ben Brereton Diaz (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, pictured), Joël Piroe (Netherlands) and Ryan Sessegnon (England) all hit three goals in 2017.

Reaction

Line-ups

Spain: Raúl Jiménez; Olmedo, Martín, Cuenca (Granados 84), Muñoz; Marcos (Junyent 66), Merino, Monserrate (Huestamendia 77); Pablo Garcia, Janneh (Dani Díaz 66), Cordero (Virgili 77)

Netherlands: Heerkens; Read, Ugwu, Janse, Dijkstra; Verkuijl (Rots 81), Smit, Land (Boogaard 77); Oufkir, Konadu (Panneflek 90+4), Sliti