Netherlands' Kees Smit named UEFA European Under-19 Championship Player of the Tournament

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected Netherlands' Kees Smit as the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship Player of the Tournament.

Smit has been a beacon of consistency and quality in the Netherlands midfield, the No10 scoring in each of the four wins that ensured passage to the final. "My confidence is very high. I want to score every game, and luckily it's happened," he said after the semi-final.

Though that streak did not continue in the final, the 19-year-old was named as Player of the Match in Bucharest and collected the Player of the Tournament award after full-time, along with a prize for being one of the four-goal top scorers in the finals.

In addition to his fine finishing, the AZ Alkmaar midfielder has impressed with his silky dribbling and creativity on the ball, also providing an assist in the semi-final victory over Romania.