2025 Under-19 EURO finals top scorers: El Mala, Garcia, Moerstedt, Smit

Four players finished the 2025 European Under-19 Championship with four goals: Germany's Said El Mala and Max Moerstedt, Spain's Pablo Garcia and Netherlands' Kees Smit.

﻿Romania's David Barbu and Spain's Quim Junyent ended the competition with three.

2025 U19 EURO finals top scorers

Top scorers 4 Said El Mala (Germany)

4 Pablo Garcia (Spain)

4 Max Moerstedt (Germany)

4 Kees Smit (Netherlands) 3 David Barbu (Romania)﻿

3 Quim Junyent (Spain)﻿

Pablo Garcia and Smit registered their goals in contrasting fashion. While Smit scored once in each of Netherlands' first four games en route to the final, all four Pablo Garcia strikes came in one match, Spain's remarkable 6-5 extra-time victory over Germany in the semi-finals.

Moerstedt also hit a hat-trick in that last-four tie in a losing cause for Germany to end on four goals alongside team-mate El Mala. Spain's Quim Junyent is one back on three having scored the other hat-trick at these finals, marking his first start of the competition in a 5-0 win against Montenegro.

2024/25 U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

7: Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands)

6: Daniel Mikołajewski (Poland)

5: Gabriele Biancheri (Wales)

5: Pablo Garcia (Spain)

5: Mikel Gogorza (Denmark)

5: Max Moerstedt (Germany)

U19 EURO finals top scorers

2024/25: Said El Mala (Germany), Pablo Garcia (Spain), Max Moerstedt (Germany), Kees Smit (Netherlands) 4

2023/24: Daniel Braut (Norway) 3

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4

2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4

2018/19: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4

2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5

2016/17: Benjamin Brereton (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Mohammed Ramzan Piroe (Netherlands), Kouassi Sessegnon (England) 3

2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6

2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3

2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3

2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6

2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4

2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4

2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3

2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5

2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4

2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5

2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4

U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2024/25: Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands) 7

2023/24: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 8

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain), Samuele Vignato (Italy) 5

2021/22: Dane Scarlett (England) 8

2018/19: Ferran Torres (Spain) 7

2017/18: Erling Haaland (Norway) 10

2016/17: Etienne Amenyido (France), Nathan Broadhead (Wales), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Lassi Lappalainen (Finland), Birk Risa (Norway), Daniel Turyna (Czechia) 5

2015/16: Jean-Kévin Augustin (France) 11

2014/15: Ramil Sheydaev (Russia) 12

2013/14: André Silva (Portugal), Davie Selke (Germany) 11

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands) 9

2011/12: Betinho (Portugal) 10

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 10

2009/10: Mattia Destro (Italy) 8

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England), Yacin Brahimi (France) 7

2007/08: Michail Pavlis (Greece) 7

2006/07: Kostas Mitroglou (Greece), Krisztián Németh (Hungary), Adam Rooney (Republic of Ireland) 8

2005/06: İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 10

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 11

2003/04: Olexandr Aliyev (Ukraine), Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 8

2002/03: Sébastien Grax (France) 9

2001/02: Kevin Vandenbergh (Belgium) 10