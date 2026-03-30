Under-19 EURO elite round report: Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Serbia, Spain, Ukraine qualify

Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Serbia, Spain and Ukraine will join hosts Wales in the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament after topping their elite round group.

The winners of the seven one-venue mini-tournaments earned their spots alongside Wales in the final tournament draw for which on 16 April at Wrexham University. The final tournament is played from 28 June to 11 July and will also decide Europe's qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan (who will represent UEFA as co-hosts) and Uzbekistan.

The 28 contenders emerged from the autumn qualifying round, the last under the current U19 EURO format. From 2026/27 qualifying will be in three stages, the first in spring 2026, with the first two rounds played in two leagues with promotion and relegation, although the eight-team final tournament remains.

Results

U19 EURO elite round groups

Group 1

Qualified for final tournament: Germany (hosts)

Also in group: Austria, Greece, Sweden

Group 2

Qualified for final tournament: Serbia

Also in group: England, Portugal (hosts), Poland

Group 3

Qualified for final tournament: Croatia (hosts)

Also in group: France, Switzerland, Norway

Group 4Qualified for final tournament: Denmark

Also in group: Belgium, Czechia (hosts), Latvia

Group 5

Qualified for final tournament: Ukraine

Also in group: Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, Romania (hosts)

Group 6

Qualified for final tournament: Italy (hosts)

Also in group: Türki̇ye, Hungary, Slovakia

Group 7

Qualified for final tournament: Spain (hosts)

Also in group: Netherlands (holders), Finland, Slovenia

• Netherlands defeated Spain in the 2025 final to win the title for the first time. Germany and hosts Romania were beaten semi-finalists and England, Norway and Denmark are also aiming to qualify again.

• Kazakhstan and Latvia began the elite round aiming to join hosts Wales in making final tournament debuts.