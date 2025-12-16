Under-19 EURO elite round starts 25 March

The 2025/26 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs from 25 to 31 March.

The winners of the seven one-venue mini-tournaments will join hosts Wales in the final tournament, the draw for which is on 16 April. The final tournament is played from 28 June to 11 July and will also decide Europe's qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan (who will represent UEFA as co-hosts) and Uzbekistan.

The 28 contenders emerged from the autumn qualifying round, the last under the current U19 EURO format. From 2026/27 qualifying will be in three stages, the first in spring 2026, with the first two rounds played in two leagues with promotion and relegation, although the eight-team final tournament remains.

U19 EURO elite round groups

Group 1: Germany (hosts), Austria, Greece, Sweden

Group 2: England, Portugal (hosts), Poland, Serbia

Group 3: Croatia (hosts), France, Norway, Switzerland

Group 4: Czechia (hosts), Denmark, Belgium, Latvia

Group 5: Ukraine, Romania (hosts), Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland

Group 6: Italy (hosts), Türki̇ye, Slovakia, Hungary

Group 7: Spain (hosts), Netherlands (holders), Finland, Slovenia

*Games to be played on 25, 28 and 31 March

• Netherlands defeated Spain in the 2025 final to win the title for the first time. Germany and hosts Romania were beaten semi-finalists and England, Norway and Denmark are also aiming to qualify again.

• Kazakhstan and Latvia are aiming to join hosts Wales in making final tournament debuts.