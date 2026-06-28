2026 Under-19 EURO Matchday 1 highlights: Germany down Denmark and Spain beat Wales

Germany edged a thriller against Denmark and Spain impressed against Wales as the 2026 European Under-19 Championship finals got under way with two matches in Group A.

We round up Sunday's action, which produced a stunning 14 goals.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Germany 4-3 Denmark

Germany led 3-1 after a pulsating first half, taking control through a Francis Onyeka penalty, a Gustav Schjøtt own goal and Otto Stange's low drive, before Denmark responded via an Olti Hyseni spot kick. Denmark pulled within one goal twice after the restart, first through William Martin's strike from distance and then Alfred Gøthler's powerful finish, which came after Stange had converted from the spot to notch what ultimately proved the winner.

Under-19 EURO Highlights: Wales 0-7 Spain

Wales initially held firm in the face of Spanish pressure, but La Roja proved irresistible after Daniel Yañez's 16th-minute strike opened the door. Spain led 4-0 at half-time, Xavi Espart burying a bouncing ball before Morante struck twice, and they picked up where they left off soon after the break as captain Quim Junyent produced a wonderful lobbed finish. Substitute Sergio Esteban later made it six before Diego Aguado's free-kick bounced in off Wales goalkeeper Luis Lines.﻿