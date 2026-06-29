2026 Under-19 EURO Matchday 1 highlights: Ukraine down Croatia, Italy defeat Serbia

Ukraine recovered from a goal down to see off Croatia and Italy beat Serbia, while Germany edged a thriller and Spain impressed in the opening games of the 2026 European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales.

We round up the Matchday 1 action.

Monday: Group B

Patient possession play reigned and few chances were created in the 21 minutes before Croatia's Ivan Barić converted from the spot in Bangor. It took Ukraine just four minutes to restore parity, Dmytro Bohdanov rising to meet Pavlo Liusin’s corner, before they pulled ahead in the second half thanks to Nikita Kaliuzhnyi’s left-footed finish and Pavlo Liusin’s superb swerving strike from distance. Two sharp saves from Nazar Domchak helped protect the advantage, while Andjelo Šutalo headed against the post late on.

Italy had the best chance in the opening exchanges, Federico Coletta forcing a Vladan Čarapić save from Matteo Cocchi’s cross, and took the lead on ten minutes when Mattia Liberali was brought down inside the box and dispatched the resulting penalty. Serbia applied late first-half pressure but it was Italy who struck the only goal of the second period, Jamal Iddrissou racing through and finishing calmly in the 76th minute.

Sunday: Group A

U19 EURO highlights: Germany 4-3 Denmark

Germany led 3-1 after a pulsating first half, taking control through a Francis Onyeka penalty, a Gustav Schjøtt own goal and Otto Stange's low drive, before Denmark responded via an Olti Hyseni spot kick. Denmark pulled within one goal twice after the restart, first through William Martin's strike from distance and then Alfred Gøthler's powerful finish, which came after Stange had converted from the spot to notch what ultimately proved the winner.

U19 EURO Highlights: Wales 0-7 Spain

Wales initially held firm in the face of Spanish pressure, but La Roja proved irresistible after Daniel Yañez's 16th-minute strike opened the door. Spain led 4-0 at half-time, Xavi Espart burying a bouncing ball before Morante struck twice, and they picked up where they left off soon after the break as captain Quim Junyent produced a wonderful lobbed finish. Substitute Sergio Esteban later made it six before Diego Aguado's free-kick bounced in off Wales goalkeeper Luis Lines.﻿