2026 Under-19 EURO Matchday 3 highlights: Spain beat Germany to top spot, Denmark defeat Wales

Spain impressed against Germany and won top spot in Group A, while Denmark qualified for Wednesday's play-off match after beating Wales to third place.

Spain and Germany had already sealed their semi-final spots on Matchday 2, as well as Ukraine in Group B. The play-off match is part of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and is contested between the two third-place finishers.

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Under-19 EURO highlights: Spain 4-0 Germany

Sergio Esteban's first-half double put Spain in charge after an even start to the contest for Group A's top spot. The striker had his first on 20 minutes, applying a side-footed finish after Jorge Salinas pounced on a loose pass and picked out his No19, and claimed his second 11 minutes later with help from an excellent Quim Junyent set-up and a Luca Erlein deflection. Spain extended their lead in spectacular fashion after the break as Ousmane Diallo weaved in from the left to angle a sizzling strike back into the near corner, and added further gloss when substitute Morante burst through and finished calmly in the 75th minute.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Denmark 3-0 Wales

Olti Hyseni's double helped Denmark beat Wales to secure third spot in Group A and a 2027 U-20 World Cup play-off spot. The Denmark captain scored his first by picking up Logan Stretch's punched clearance just outside the Wales box and sending a powerful long-range strike looping into the top corner. Alfred Gøthler hit the crossbar with a curling strike later in the first half, before Hjalte Lærke converted a free-kick shortly after the interval to double Denmark's lead. Wales went close when Elliot Myles almost found Jac Thomas with a pass across goal, but Hyseni later wrapped up the victory by finishing off a neat counterattack.