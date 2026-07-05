2026 Under-19 EURO Matchday 3 round-up: Ukraine clinch top spot, triumphant Croatia qualify

Spain and Ukraine claimed the top spots in Group A and Group B respectively on Matchday 3 of the 2026 European Under-19 Championship, while Croatia completed the semi-final line-up in dramatic fashion. Like Spain and Ukraine, Germany had already sealed their place in the final four on Matchday 2.

Third place went to Denmark in Group A and Italy in Group B, booking the pair places in Wednesday's play-off match, which is part of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Semi-final fixtures: Wednesday 8 July SF1: Spain vs Croatia (Denbigh, 17:30)

SF2: Ukraine vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00) All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Sunday: Group B

Italy made a confident start at Bangor City Stadium and twice came close, Destiny Elimoghale shooting wide before Mattia Marello's free-kick rattled the crossbar, but Ukraine led at half-time thanks to a sparkling 30th-minute opener. Started by Pavlo Liusin, who escaped two defenders to pick a pass, Bohdan Olychenko added the stylish finishing touches as he danced in from the left and converted. Italy piled on pressure in the late stages but were held off by Ukraine, who benefited from a fantastic Denys Marchenko double save.

Croatia booked themselves a semi-final berth thanks to a spirited success in Caernarfon. Pavle Smiljanić had already threatened with a low strike saved by Vuk Draškić when Lovro Chelfi gave Siniša Orešcanin's side a ninth-minute lead, burying a superb left-footed effort into the far corner. Although Maroje Kostopeč had to deny Serbia's Jovan Milosavljević on the goal line shortly after the restart, substitute Dino Godec doubled the lead on the break and Patrice Čović buried a penalty with three minutes left to give Croatia the vital third goal they needed to leapfrog Italy into second on goals scored.

See the standings

Saturday: Group A

Under-19 EURO highlights: Spain 4-0 Germany

Sergio Esteban's first-half double put Spain in charge after an even start to the contest for Group A's top spot. The striker had his first on 20 minutes, applying a side-footed finish after Jorge Salinas had pounced on a loose pass and picked out his No19, and he claimed his second 11 minutes later with help from an excellent Quim Junyent set-up and a Luca Erlein deflection. Spain extended their lead in spectacular fashion after the break as Ousmane Diallo weaved in from the left to angle a sizzling strike back into the near corner, and they added further gloss when substitute Morante burst through and finished calmly in the 75th minute.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Denmark 3-0 Wales

Olti Hyseni's double helped Denmark beat Wales to secure third spot in Group A and a 2027 U-20 World Cup play-off spot. The Denmark captain scored his first by picking up Logan Stretch's punched clearance just outside the Wales box and sending a powerful long-range strike looping into the top corner. Alfred Gøthler hit the crossbar with a curling effort later in the first half, before Hjalte Lærke converted a free-kick shortly after the interval to double Denmark's lead. Wales went close when Elliot Myles almost found Jac Thomas with a pass across goal, but Hyseni later wrapped up the victory by finishing off a neat counterattack.