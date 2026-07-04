2026 Under-19 EURO Matchday 3: Spain beat Germany to top spot, Denmark defeat Wales

Spain impressed against Germany and won top spot in Group A, while Denmark qualified for Wednesday's play-off match after beating Wales to third place.

Spain and Germany had already sealed their semi-final spots on Matchday 2, as well as Ukraine in Group B. The play-off match is part of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and is contested between the two third-place finishers.

Sergio Esteban's first-half double put Spain in charge after an even start to the contest for Group A's top spot. The striker had his first on 20 minutes, applying a side-footed finish after Jorge Salinas claimed a loose ball and picked out his No19, and claimed his second 11 minutes later with help from an excellent Quim Junyent set-up and a Luca Erlein deflection. Spain extended their lead in spectacular fashion after the break as Ousmane Diallo weaved in from the left to angle a sizzling strike back into the near corner, and added further gloss when substitute Morante burst through and finished calmly in the 75th minute.

Olti Hyseni's double helped Denmark beat Wales to secure third spot in Group A and a 2027 U-20 World Cup play-off spot. The Denmark captain scored his first by picking up Logan Stretch's punched clearance just outside the Wales box and sending a powerful long-range strike looping into the top corner. Alfred Gøthler hit the crossbar with a curling strike later in the first half, before Hjalte Lærke converted a free-kick shortly after the interval to double Denmark's lead. Wales went close when Elliot Myles almost found Jac Thomas with a pass across goal, but Hyseni later wrapped up the victory by finishing off a neat counterattack.