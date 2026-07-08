2026 Under-19 EURO top scorers: Otto Stange levels José Antonio Morante
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
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Germany striker Otto Stange has drawn level with Spain winger José Antonio Morante in the race for top scorer at the Under-19 EURO finals in Wales.
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José Antonio Morante topped the scoring charts at the conclusion of the group stage at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in Wales with four goals, but Germany forward Otto Stange has drawn level after the semi-finals.
As well as Morante and Stange, three of the five players on three goals will compete in Saturday's final between Spain and Germany.
Under-19 EURO finals top scorers
4 José Antonio Morante (Spain)
4 Otto Stange (Germany)
3 Vitaliy Hlyut (Ukraine)
3 Olti Hyseni (Denmark)
3 Francis Onyeka (Germany)
3 Ousmane Diallo (Spain)
3 Sergio Esteban (Spain)
Morante scored in all three Spain victories that crowned them as Group A winners, starting with a double against Wales, adding a clever finish against Denmark and scoring as a substitute against Germany on Matchday 3.
Stange scored three goals in the group stage – two against Denmark in a thrilling opening win and another against Wales on Matchday 2. An unused substitute against Spain, Germany's No9 added his fourth of the finals when restored to the line-up for the semi-final against Ukraine.
The five players on three goals include season top scorer and Germany captain Francis Onyeka.
2025/26 Under-19 EURO season top scorers
11 Francis Onyeka (Germany)
8 Otto Stange (Germany)
7 Anestis Mythou (Greece)
6 Louis Buffon (Czechia)
6 Shumaira Mheuka (England)
6 Tobias van den Elshout (Netherlands)
U19 EURO finals top scorers
2024/25: Said El Mala (Germany), Pablo Garcia (Spain), Max Moerstedt (Germany), Kees Smit (Netherlands) 4
2023/24: Daniel Braut (Norway) 3
2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4
2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4
2018/19: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4
2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5
2016/17: Ben Brereton Diaz (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Piroe (Netherlands), Ryan Sessegnon (England) 3
2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6
2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3
2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6
2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3
2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5
2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6
2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4
2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4
2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4
2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3
2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye) 5
2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5
2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4
2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5
2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4
U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying
2024/25: Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands) 7
2023/24: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 8
2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain), Samuele Vignato (Italy) 5
2021/22: Dane Scarlett (England) 8
2018/19: Ferran Torres (Spain) 7
2017/18: Erling Haaland (Norway) 10
2016/17: Etienne Amenyido (France), Nathan Broadhead (Wales), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Lassi Lappalainen (Finland), Birk Risa (Norway), Daniel Turyna (Czechia) 5
2015/16: Jean-Kévin Augustin (France) 11
2014/15: Ramil Sheydaev (Russia) 12
2013/14: André Silva (Portugal), Davie Selke (Germany) 11
2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands) 9
2011/12: Betinho (Portugal) 10
2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 10
2009/10: Mattia Destro (Italy) 8
2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England), Yacin Brahimi (France) 7
2007/08: Michail Pavlis (Greece) 7
2006/07: Kostas Mitroglou (Greece), Krisztián Németh (Hungary), Adam Rooney (Republic of Ireland) 8
2005/06: İlhan Parlak (Türkiye) 10
2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 11
2003/04: Olexandr Aliyev (Ukraine), Ali Oztürk (Türkiye), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 8
2002/03: Sébastien Grax (France) 9
2001/02: Kevin Vandenbergh (Belgium) 10