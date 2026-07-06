2026 Under-19 EURO semi-finals: Spain vs Croatia, Ukraine vs Germany

Spain meet Croatia in Denbigh before Ukraine and Germany match up in Wrexham on Wednesday as places in the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final are decided.

Get to know the four contenders for the 2026 title.

2026 U19 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Wednesday 8 July

SF1: Spain vs Croatia (Denbigh, 17:30)

SF2: Ukraine vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00) Final: Saturday 11 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wrexham, 20:00) All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour behind

Spain vs Croatia

Two teams with contrasting histories and group stage campaigns. Spain are record-setters with their 13th semi-final appearance; Croatia have reached this stage for just the second time. Spain were assured of their semi-final place after Matchday 2; Croatia won theirs in dramatic fashion in their final minutes of their Group B campaign.

Spain are through to their 13th semi-final UEFA via Getty Images

Qualifying round: Bye as top seeds

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Spain)

4-0 vs Slovenia, 4-0 vs Finland, 3-0 vs Netherlands

Group A winners

7-0 vs Wales (Wrexham), 3-0 vs Denmark (Denbighshire), 4-0 vs Germany (Denbighshire)

Finals top scorer: Morante – 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Hugo López, Morante – 5

2024/25: Runners-up

Previous best: Winners x 9 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2024)

U19 semi-final record: W10 L2

Previous semi-finals

2025: 6-5aet vs Germany

2024: 1-0aet vs Italy

2023: 2-3 vs Italy

2019: 0-0aet, 4-3pens vs France

2015: 2-0 vs France

2013: 1-2aet vs France

2012: 3-3aet, 4-2pens vs France

2011: 5-0 vs Republic of Ireland

2010: 3-1 vs England

2007: 0-0aet, 4-2pens vs France

2006: 5-0 vs Austria

2004: 2-2aet, 4-1pens vs Ukraine

Their 13th U19 EURO semi-final, a new outright record, moving them one clear of France.

Croatia celebrate their dramatic qualification for the semi-finals UEFA via Getty Images

Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (played in Croatia)

2-0 vs Georgia, 8-0 vs Gibraltar, 4-1 vs Serbia

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Croatia)

4-1 vs Switzerland, 1-0 vs Norway, 1-1 vs France

Group B runners-up

1-3 vs Ukraine (Bangor), 0-0 vs Italy (Caernafon), 3-0 vs Serbia (Caernafon)

Finals top scorer: Ivan Barić, Lovro Chelfi, Patrice Čović, Dino Godec – 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Ivan Barić, Lovro Chelfi, Luka Vrzić – 3

2024/25: Elite round

Previous best: Semi-finals (2010)

U19 semi-final record: W0 L1

Past semi-finals

2010: 1-2 vs France

Competing at their first Under-19 EURO finals in ten years and through to only their second semi-final.

Ukraine vs Germany

Semi-final heartbreaks are fresh in the mind for Ukraine and Germany, who lost tight semi-finals in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Their last semi-final successes came in 2009 and 2014 respectively, the same years Ukraine claimed their only title and Germany their most recent.

Ukraine celebrate their progress to the semi-finals UEFA via Getty Images

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Albania)

3-0 vs Albania, 3-0 vs Montenegro, 3-0 vs Slovakia

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Romania)

1-0 vs Northern Ireland, 3-0 vs Kazakhstan, 1-1 vs Romania

Group B winners

3-1 vs Croatia (Bangor), 2-1 vs Serbia (Bangor), 1-0 vs Italy (Bangor)

Finals top scorer: Vitaliy Hlyut – 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Oleksandr Kamenskyi – 4

2024/25: Qualifying round

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2009)

U19 semi-final record: W1 L3

Past semi-finals

2024: 0-1 vs France

2018: 0-5 vs Portugal﻿

2009: 3-1 vs Serbia

2004: 2-2aet, 1-4pens vs Spain

Current coach Dmytro Mikhailenko was also in charge when Ukraine reached the semi-finals in 2024. Two players from the current group made substitute appearances in the defeat to France: forward Dmytro Bohdanov and captain Kyrylo Dihtiar.





Germany celebrate after scoring against Wales Football Association of Wales

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Norway)

7-0 vs Armenia, 5-0 vs Kosovo, 2-1 vs Norway

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Germany)

2-2 vs Sweden, 1-0 vs Greece, 3-2 vs Austria

Group A runners-up

4-3 vs Denmark (Denbighshire), 4-0 vs Wales (Wrexham), 0-4 vs Spain (Denbighshire)

Finals top scorer: Otto Stange – 3

Top scorers including qualifying: Francis Onyeka – 10

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2008, 2014)

U19 semi-final record: W2 L3

Previous semi-finals

2025: 5-6aet vs Spain

2014: 4-0 vs Austria

2008: 2-1 vs Czechia

2007: 2-3 vs Greece

2005: 2-3 vs France