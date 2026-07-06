Under-19 EURO semi-final preview: Spain vs Croatia, Ukraine vs Germany

Record-breakers Spain meet second-time semi-finalists Croatia, while two former champions collide in the final four meeting between Ukraine and Germany. We preview the action.

Semi-finals: Wednesday 8 June SF1: Spain vs Croatia (Denbigh, 17:30)

SF2: Ukraine vs Germany (Wrexham, 20:00) All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Spain vs Croatia

In a word: Imperious. Spain arrive in the semi-finals following a glittering Group A campaign, taking three wins from three while scoring fourteen goals and conceding none. That record brings confidence, but Paco Gallardo warns that it must not breed complacency. "I'm very happy with the three games we've played, but now it's over," the Spain coach says. "We've not won anything yet, only the three matches."

While Spain sailed smoothly into the final four, Croatia showed they could navigate tricky waters when they sealed qualification in dramatic fashion on Matchday 3. For coach Siniša Orešcanin, the 3-0 triumph underlined the "something special" his squad possess. That rare magic, they hope, can inspire them to a first final in this competition. "We'll do our best to go win the EURO," says midfielder Lovro Chelfi.

Did you know?

Spain's defence is unbreached across the 2025/26 Under-19 EURO season, Paco Gallardo's charges having finished the elite round with a 100% record, 11 goals scored and zero conceded.

Croatia are through to their second semi-final and their first since 2010. Spain have become the outright record holders with 13 semi-final appearances.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Serbia 0-3 Croatia

Ukraine vs Germany

"I would like to get that emotion again,” coach Dmytro Mikhailenko said in his pre-tournament press conference, thinking back to Ukraine's run to the semi-finals in 2024. After a perfect Group B campaign, he's got it. Ukraine won in style too, putting together a quite brilliant catalogue of goals including standout strikes from Pavlo Liusin, Vitaliy Hlyut and Bohdan Olychenko. Full of confidence, they are nonetheless aware that a stern test awaits. "We have to be strong, to suffer in defence when we need to," says Mikhailenko.

Germany had guaranteed their semi-final place by the close of play on Matchday 2 but their Group A campaign inspired mixed emotions, as expressed by Boris Mamuzah Lum after the 4-0 defeat against Spain. "We concede too many goals," the midfielder said, also citing the 4-3 opening win against Denmark. Superb attacking quality has helped to balance those defensive issues – "something that's good about us is that we can score many goals" – so Germany will be hard to stop if they can add solidity to the mix.

Did you know?

Germany were on the losing side of the highest-scoring game in Under-19 EURO finals history in last year's semi-finals, losing 6-5 after extra time against Spain.

Ukraine won their only Under-19 EURO title in 2009. Germany are two-time champions, most recently in 2014.