2026 Under-19 EURO final: Spain vs Germany

Group A winners Spain and runners-up Germany are set for a rematch in Saturday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship final at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

We profile the teams aiming for glory.

Spain vs Germany

These sides met in the inaugural Under-19 EURO final in 2002, with Fernando Torres scoring the lone goal in a Spain win. More recent history includes an epic 6-5 semi-final win for Spain in 2025, the highest-scoring game in finals history, and the Matchday 3 meeting at these finals, which Spain won 4-0.

Spain celebrate their semi-final victory UEFA via Getty Images

Qualifying round: Bye as top seeds

Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Spain)

4-0 vs Slovenia, 4-0 vs Finland, 3-0 vs Netherlands

Group A winners

7-0 vs Wales (Wrexham), 3-0 vs Denmark (Denbighshire), 4-0 vs Germany (Denbighshire)

Semi-finals: Spain 3-0 Croatia

Finals top scorer: José Antonio Morante – 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Hugo López, José Antonio Morante, Ousmane Diallo – 5

2024/25: Runners-up

Previous best: Winners x 9 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2024)

U19 final record: W9 L2

Previous finals

2025: 0-1 vs Netherlands

2024: 2-0 vs France

2019: 2-0 vs Portugal

2015: 2-0 vs Russia

2012: 1-0 vs Greece

2011: 3-2aet vs Czechia

2010: 1-2 vs France

2007: 1-0 vs Greece

2006: 2-1 vs Scotland

2004: 1-0 vs Türkiye

2002: 1-0 vs Germany

Their 12th U19 EURO final, twice as many as the next best tally, which belongs to Portugal. One of just two losses came in last year's final in Romania. Spain were also coached by Paco Gallardo at those finals and Andres Cuenca and Quim Junyent were part of the squad.

Germany strike a pose after their semi-final success UEFA via Getty Images

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Norway)

7-0 vs Armenia, 5-0 vs Kosovo, 2-1 vs Norway

Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Germany)

2-2 vs Sweden, 1-0 vs Greece, 3-2 vs Austria

Group A runners-up

4-3 vs Denmark (Denbighshire), 4-0 vs Wales (Wrexham), 0-4 vs Spain (Denbighshire)

Semi-final: Ukraine 1-2 Germany

Finals top scorer: Otto Stange – 4

Top scorers including qualifying: Francis Onyeka – 11

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2008, 2014)

U19 final record: W2 L0

Previous finals



2014: 1-0 vs Portugal

2008: 3-1 vs Italy

