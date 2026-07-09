2026 Under-19 EURO final: Spain vs Germany
Thursday, July 9, 2026
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Journey to the final, history, top scorers and key stats – an in-depth look at the 2026 Under-19 EURO finalists.
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Group A winners Spain and runners-up Germany are set for a rematch in Saturday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship final at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.
We profile the teams aiming for glory.
Spain vs Germany
- These sides met in the inaugural Under-19 EURO final in 2002, with Fernando Torres scoring the lone goal in a Spain win. More recent history includes an epic 6-5 semi-final win for Spain in 2025, the highest-scoring game in finals history, and the Matchday 3 meeting at these finals, which Spain won 4-0.
Spain
Qualifying round: Bye as top seeds
Elite round: Group 7 winners (played in Spain)
4-0 vs Slovenia, 4-0 vs Finland, 3-0 vs Netherlands
Group A winners
7-0 vs Wales (Wrexham), 3-0 vs Denmark (Denbighshire), 4-0 vs Germany (Denbighshire)
Semi-finals: Spain 3-0 Croatia
Finals top scorer: José Antonio Morante – 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Hugo López, José Antonio Morante, Ousmane Diallo – 5
2024/25: Runners-up
Previous best: Winners x 9 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2024)
U19 final record: W9 L2
Previous finals
2025: 0-1 vs Netherlands
2024: 2-0 vs France
2019: 2-0 vs Portugal
2015: 2-0 vs Russia
2012: 1-0 vs Greece
2011: 3-2aet vs Czechia
2010: 1-2 vs France
2007: 1-0 vs Greece
2006: 2-1 vs Scotland
2004: 1-0 vs Türkiye
2002: 1-0 vs Germany
- Their 12th U19 EURO final, twice as many as the next best tally, which belongs to Portugal. One of just two losses came in last year's final in Romania. Spain were also coached by Paco Gallardo at those finals and Andres Cuenca and Quim Junyent were part of the squad.
Germany
Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (played in Norway)
7-0 vs Armenia, 5-0 vs Kosovo, 2-1 vs Norway
Elite round: Group 1 winners (played in Germany)
2-2 vs Sweden, 1-0 vs Greece, 3-2 vs Austria
Group A runners-up
4-3 vs Denmark (Denbighshire), 4-0 vs Wales (Wrexham), 0-4 vs Spain (Denbighshire)
Semi-final: Ukraine 1-2 Germany
Finals top scorer: Otto Stange – 4
Top scorers including qualifying: Francis Onyeka – 11
2024/25: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 2 (2008, 2014)
U19 final record: W2 L0
Previous finals
2014: 1-0 vs Portugal
2008: 3-1 vs Italy
- Aiming for their first title in more than a decade. Current national team captain Joshua Kimmich was part of the champion side in 2014.