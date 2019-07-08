2019 #U19EURO finals in Armenia: all you need to know

Monday 8 July 2019

Armenia will host the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament from 14 to 27 July in Yerevan.

This will be the first UEFA final tournament to be staged in Armenia, whose only previous appearance in any European finals came in the 2005 U19 EURO, departing at the end of the group stage with the respectable record of W1 D1 L1. They are joined by the seven elite round winners.

Group A: Armenia (hosts), Portugal (holders), Italy, Spain

Group B: Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, Norway, France

Venues

Republican Stadium (capacity: 14,527) – 4 group games, one semi-final, final
Banants Stadium (capacity: 4,860) – 4 group games, one semi-final
FFA Academy Stadium (capacity: 1,500) – 4 group games

Schedule

Group stage

Sunday 14 July:
Group A
Armenia v Spain: 16:45, Republican Stadium
Italy v Portugal: 19:00, Banants Stadium

Monday 15 July:
Group B
Norway v Republic of Ireland: 16:45, FFA Academy Stadium
Czech Republic v France: 19:00, Republican Stadium

Wednesday 17 July:
Group A
Portugal v Spain: 16:45, Banants Stadium
Armenia v Italy: 19:00, Republican Stadium

Thursday 18 July:
Group B
Czech Republic v Norway: 16:45, FFA Academy Stadium
Republic of Ireland v France: 19:00, Banants Stadium

Saturday 20 July:
Group A
Portugal v Armenia: 19:00, Republican Stadium
Spain v Italy: 19:00, FFA Academy Stadium

Sunday 21 July:
Group B
France v Norway: 19:00, Banants Stadium
Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic: 19:00, FFA Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Wednesday 24 July:
Semi-finals
16:00, Banants Stadium
19:00, Republican Stadium

Saturday 27 July:
Final
18:30, Republican Stadium

  • In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa; match allocation made after the group stage

Media accreditation

Media wishing to attend the event can apply directly for an accreditation at the following address: www.ffa.am/en/Accreditation or send an email to: media@ffa.am

Scouting

Scout tickets are available via the portal until 23:59CET on 10 July.

