Spain win 2019 U19 EURO: at a glance

Saturday 27 July 2019

Spain beat holders Portugal to claim their eighth U19 title, five more than anyone else.

Spain celebrate their eighth U19 title
Spain celebrate their eighth U19 title ©Getty Images

Winners: Spain
Runners-up: Portugal
Semi-finalists: France, Republic of Ireland

Top scorers

4 Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal)
2 Vitor Ferreira (Portugal)
2 Tiago Gouveia (Portugal)
2 Juan Miranda (Spain)
2 Manolo Portanova (Italy)
2 Ferran Torres (Spain)

Including qualifying

7 Ferran Torres (Spain)
6 Aljoša Matko (Slovenia)
6 Valentin Mihaila (Romania)
6 Loïs Openda (Belgium)

Records

  • Spain won a record eighth title of the U19 era, five more than anyone else. Including the old U18 EURO, Spain now have nine titles to France's seven.
  • The previous time a team beat the reigning champions in a U19 or U18 final was when England defeated Turkey in 1993.
  • Spain reached a record ninth U19 final, with Portugal in outright second on five. Including the U18s, Spain were in their tenth final and Portugal their ninth, the two best totals.
  • Portugal were the second nation to reach three straight finals after Spain (2010 to 2012).
  • France became the first team to reach ten semi-finals.
  • Spain took part in a record 12th U19 final tournament.
  • Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos scored the first U19 semi-final hat-trick for 14 years while Ferran Torres became the first player to get the opening two goals in a U19 final since Alberto Bueno, also for Spain, in 2006.
  • Armenia were hosting their first UEFA final tournament.

Northern Ireland 2020: qualifying round 8–15 October & 13–19 November 2019

All the results/highlights from Yerevan

Group stage

Highlights: Italy 0-3 Portugal
Highlights: Italy 0-3 Portugal

Sunday 14 July:
Group A
Armenia 1-4 Spain: Republican Stadium
Italy 0-3 Portugal: Banants Stadium

Highlights: Czechs 0-3 France
Highlights: Czechs 0-3 France

Monday 15 July:
Group B
Norway 1-1 Republic of Ireland: FFA Academy Stadium
Czech Republic 0-3 France: Republican Stadium

Highlights: Armenia 0-4 Italy
Highlights: Armenia 0-4 Italy

Wednesday 17 July:
Group A
Portugal 1-1 Spain: Banants Stadium
Armenia 0-4 Italy: Republican Stadium

Thursday 18 July:
Group B
Czech Republic 0-0 Norway: FFA Academy Stadium
Republic of Ireland 0-1 France: Banants Stadium

Saturday 20 July:
Group A
Portugal 4-0 Armenia: Republican Stadium
Spain 2-1 Italy: FFA Academy Stadium

Sunday 21 July:
Group B
France 1-0 Norway: Banants Stadium
Republic of Ireland 2-1 Czech Republic: FFA Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Highlights: Spain pip France on penalties
Highlights: Spain pip France on penalties

Wednesday 24 July:
Semi-finals
Portugal 4-0 Republic of Ireland: Banants Stadium
France 0-0 Spain (aet, Spain win 4-3 on pens): Republican Stadium

Saturday 27 July:
Final
Portugal 0-2 Spain: Republican Stadium

Roll of honour

2019: Spain (Armenia)
2018: Portugal (Finland)
2017: England (Georgia)
2016: France (Germany)
2015: Spain (Greece)
2014: Germany (Hungary)
2013: Serbia (Lithuania)
2012: Spain (Estonia)
2011: Spain (Romania)
2010: France (France)
2009: Ukraine (Ukraine)
2008: Germany (Czech Republic)
2007: Spain (Austria)
2006: Spain (Poland)
2005: France (Northern Ireland)
2004: Spain (Switzerland)
2003: Italy (Liechtenstein)
2002: Spain (Norway)

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Republic of Ireland
Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Republic of Ireland

Titles

Spain 8
France 3
Germany 2
England 1
Italy 1
Portugal 1
Serbia 1
Ukraine 1

Top-two finishes

Spain 9
Portugal 5
Italy 4
Spain 4
England 3
Germany 3
Greece 2
Czech Republic 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Serbia 1
Turkey 1
Ukraine 1

Top-four finishes

France 10
Spain 9
Portugal 7
England 6
Czech Republic 5
Serbia and Montenegro/Serbia 5
Germany 4
Italy 4
Austria 3
Greece 3
Ukraine 3
Republic of Ireland 2
Croatia 1
Hungary 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1

(bold: inc 2019) ... records apply only for UEFA European Under-19 Championship (from 2001/02)

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 27 July 2019

Related Items

Under-19 EURO 2019: all the results

LiveUnder-19 EURO 2019: all the results

See all the results from the first final tournament to be held in Armenia as Spain claimed the title.
Under-19 EURO 2019: all the results

LiveUnder-19 EURO 2019: all the results

See all the results from the first final tournament to be held in Armenia as Spain claimed the title.
Top