Spain win 2019 U19 EURO: at a glance
Saturday 27 July 2019
Article summary
Spain beat holders Portugal to claim their eighth U19 title, five more than anyone else.
Article top media content
Article body
Winners: Spain
Runners-up: Portugal
Semi-finalists: France, Republic of Ireland
Top scorers
4 Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal)
2 Vitor Ferreira (Portugal)
2 Tiago Gouveia (Portugal)
2 Juan Miranda (Spain)
2 Manolo Portanova (Italy)
2 Ferran Torres (Spain)
Including qualifying
7 Ferran Torres (Spain)
6 Aljoša Matko (Slovenia)
6 Valentin Mihaila (Romania)
6 Loïs Openda (Belgium)
Records
- Spain won a record eighth title of the U19 era, five more than anyone else. Including the old U18 EURO, Spain now have nine titles to France's seven.
- The previous time a team beat the reigning champions in a U19 or U18 final was when England defeated Turkey in 1993.
- Spain reached a record ninth U19 final, with Portugal in outright second on five. Including the U18s, Spain were in their tenth final and Portugal their ninth, the two best totals.
- Portugal were the second nation to reach three straight finals after Spain (2010 to 2012).
- France became the first team to reach ten semi-finals.
- Spain took part in a record 12th U19 final tournament.
- Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos scored the first U19 semi-final hat-trick for 14 years while Ferran Torres became the first player to get the opening two goals in a U19 final since Alberto Bueno, also for Spain, in 2006.
- Armenia were hosting their first UEFA final tournament.
Northern Ireland 2020: qualifying round 8–15 October & 13–19 November 2019
All the results/highlights from Yerevan
Group stage
Sunday 14 July:
Group A
Armenia 1-4 Spain: Republican Stadium
Italy 0-3 Portugal: Banants Stadium
Monday 15 July:
Group B
Norway 1-1 Republic of Ireland: FFA Academy Stadium
Czech Republic 0-3 France: Republican Stadium
Wednesday 17 July:
Group A
Portugal 1-1 Spain: Banants Stadium
Armenia 0-4 Italy: Republican Stadium
Thursday 18 July:
Group B
Czech Republic 0-0 Norway: FFA Academy Stadium
Republic of Ireland 0-1 France: Banants Stadium
Saturday 20 July:
Group A
Portugal 4-0 Armenia: Republican Stadium
Spain 2-1 Italy: FFA Academy Stadium
Sunday 21 July:
Group B
France 1-0 Norway: Banants Stadium
Republic of Ireland 2-1 Czech Republic: FFA Academy Stadium
Knockout phase
Wednesday 24 July:
Semi-finals
Portugal 4-0 Republic of Ireland: Banants Stadium
France 0-0 Spain (aet, Spain win 4-3 on pens): Republican Stadium
Saturday 27 July:
Final
Portugal 0-2 Spain: Republican Stadium
Roll of honour
2019: Spain (Armenia)
2018: Portugal (Finland)
2017: England (Georgia)
2016: France (Germany)
2015: Spain (Greece)
2014: Germany (Hungary)
2013: Serbia (Lithuania)
2012: Spain (Estonia)
2011: Spain (Romania)
2010: France (France)
2009: Ukraine (Ukraine)
2008: Germany (Czech Republic)
2007: Spain (Austria)
2006: Spain (Poland)
2005: France (Northern Ireland)
2004: Spain (Switzerland)
2003: Italy (Liechtenstein)
2002: Spain (Norway)
Titles
Spain 8
France 3
Germany 2
England 1
Italy 1
Portugal 1
Serbia 1
Ukraine 1
Top-two finishes
Spain 9
Portugal 5
Italy 4
Spain 4
England 3
Germany 3
Greece 2
Czech Republic 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Serbia 1
Turkey 1
Ukraine 1
Top-four finishes
France 10
Spain 9
Portugal 7
England 6
Czech Republic 5
Serbia and Montenegro/Serbia 5
Germany 4
Italy 4
Austria 3
Greece 3
Ukraine 3
Republic of Ireland 2
Croatia 1
Hungary 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1
(bold: inc 2019) ... records apply only for UEFA European Under-19 Championship (from 2001/02)