2019 U19 EURO team of the tournament
Tuesday 30 July 2019
Article summary
Winners Spain provide six of the Under-19 EURO team of the tournament from Armenia.
Article top media content
Article body
- Team selected by the UEFA technical observers: Osian Roberts (Wales) and Ghenadie Scurtul (Moldova)
- Spain win title in Armenia: at a glance
Goalkeeper
Arnau Tenas (Spain & Barcelona)
Defenders
Víctor Gómez (Spain & Espanyol)
Eric García (Spain & Manchester City)
Oumar Solet (France & Lyon)
Juan Miranda (Spain & Barcelona)
Midfielders
Maxence Caqueret (France & Lyon)
Antonio Blanco (Spain & Real Madrid)
Fabio Vieria (Portugal & Porto)
Forwards
Ferrán Torres (Spain & Valencia)
Jonathan Afolabi (Republic of Ireland & unattached)
Félix Correia (Portugal & Sporting CP)