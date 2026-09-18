Real Madrid vs Santiago Wanderers, 2026 Under-20 Intercontinental Cup preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, key players

Real Madrid play Santiago Wanderers at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, on Saturday 19 September in the 2026 Under-20 Intercontinental Cup.

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At a glance When: Saturday 19 September, 12:30 CET

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid﻿

What: 2026 Under-20 Intercontinental Cup

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch: Live stream on UEFA.tv (not available in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela)

What do you need to know?

One of a number of events launched as part of UEFA's cooperation with CONMEBOL,﻿ this is the fifth U20 Intercontinental Cup matching the UEFA Youth League holders with the Copa Libertadores Sub-20 winners, and the first to be hosted by the European contenders. Benfica won the maiden edition in Montevideo in 2022, but South America have been on top since, with Boca Juniors taking the title in Argentina in 2023 and Flamengo triumphing two years in a row at the Maracanã.

Flamengo were nonetheless denied a chance to complete their hat-trick when their bid for a third straight Libertadores Sub-20 title was ended in the 2026 final by Santiago Wanderers in a penalty shoot-out in Quito. It was the first time a Chilean side had lifted the trophy, emulating the nation's sole senior Libertadores success courtesy of Colo-Colo in 1991.

How Santiago Wanderers won the 2026 Copa Libertadores Sub-20 Group C first place: 2-0 vs Nacional (Quito), 2-0 vs Belgrano (Quito), 3-3 vs LDU Quito (Quito)

Semi-finals: 2-1 vs Palmeiras (Quito)

Final: 1-1, 5-4pens vs Flamengo (Quito)

Wanderers' attack is spearheaded by Christian Silva, named the Copa Libertadores Sub-20 Player of the Tournament after finishing as top scorer with four goals. Attacking down the wings are Ignacio Flores and Vicente Vargas, whose late equaliser earned Wanderers their final penalty shoot-out against Flamengo.

Playmaker Cristóbal Ponce and defender Cristopher Valenzuela feature regularly for the Wanderers senior team and there is also much attention on 18-year-old Denilson San Martín, while goalkeeper Juliano Méndez is included after a recent move from Colo-Colo.

Santiago Wanderers in training on Thursday UEFA via Getty Images

Prior to travelling to Europe, Wanderers warmed up with a Monday friendly against a Colo-Colo senior selection, losing 4-2 after leading 2-0 at the break. They are managed by Felipe Salinas, a defender as a player who became a coach in 2019 and joined Wanderers in 2025.

With anticipation high in Chile, the match which kicks off at 07:30 local time will be being shown on a giant screen in Valparaíso city centre (Wanderers' locality) as part of the nation's Fiestas Patrias celebrations.

How Real Madrid won the 2025/26 UEFA Youth League League phase 4th place: 3-2 h vs Marseille, 4-1 a vs Kairat Almaty, 1-0 h vs Juventus, 4-0 a vs Liverpool, 2-0 a vs Olympiacos, 0-4 h vs Manchester City

Round of 32: 5-2 h vs Marseille

Round of 16: 1-0 h vs Chelsea

Quarter-finals: 2-1 h vs Sporting CP

Semi-finals: 1-1, 5-4pens n vs Paris Saint-Germain (Lausanne)

Final: 1-1, 4-2pens n vs Club Brugge (Lausanne)

Real Madrid have the honour of being the first European hosts, having claimed their second UEFA Youth League title in Lausanne in April (their previous success in 2020 came before the Intercontinental Cup was introduced). Madrid's high-intensity pressing game under Álvaro López impressed UEFA's analysis unit, while goalkeeper Javi Navarro was the hero of their finals shoot-outs against Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge.

Navarro and fellow Madrid Youth League winners Daniel Yáñez, Jesús Fortea, Diego Aguado and Mario Rivas then went on to help Spain win the U19 EURO in July (as did midfielder Thiago Pitarch, who will not feature on Saturday due to his senior duties). Yáñez also scored twice as Madrid's U19 squad opened their Youth League title defence last week with a 3-0 win against Inter.

Missing from last season's squad are final goalscorer Jacobo Ortega and Víctor Valdepeñas, who were transferred in the summer, and also fellow forward Jaime Barroso as he continues his recovery from injury. However, Roberto Martín, injured for the Lausanne finals, is available and the attack could also feature Fran Santamaría, who joined from Castellón this summer and got a goal on his Youth League bow versus Inter.

Likewise included is midfielder Sergio Martínez, who scored on his La Liga debut for promoted Racing Santander this season before moving to Madrid at the end of August (and has been included in their UEFA Champions League squad). The Madrid U20 squad's sole 17-year-old, Yeremaiah Ramos, could also have a role in attack.

2026 UEFA Youth League final highlights: Club Brugge 1-1 Real Madrid (2-4 pens)

Views from the camps

Jorge Cestero, Real Madrid midfielder: "Santiago Wanderers are a very tough team and they're physically very strong. We know they've been playing well and we have to give it our all if we want to win, which would be a tremendous joy. Everyone wants to win titles, and finishing the season with this one would be amazing for all of us."

Yeremaiah Ramos, Real Madrid forward: "It's a dream to play at the Bernabéu because we grew up watching our idols play on that field. Playing there means so much to us. We're really looking forward to it and we're going to give it our all. The coach has just asked us to be ourselves, to do everything we've been doing up until now."

Felipe Salinas, Santiago Wanderers coach: "We represent not only a country but all of South America. We won the Copa Libertadores, so we have a greater responsibility. But what I've told the guys is that we have to enjoy it because these are unique moments.

"Being able to come to Europe, to step onto Real Madrid's grounds, to play at the legendary Bernabéu, I think that's something beautiful for anyone. Stepping onto that field and playing there will be an immense joy, but they also know that we're here to compete. So, in that sense, we're very aware that this is an important final for us and that we're going to try to compete to the best of our ability."

Cristóbal Ponce, Santiago Wanderers midfielder: "It's a very special place. We all know what that stadium is like and the club we're going to face. But we have proved that we don't back down from anyone. And we're going for it. It's a great opportunity. Our main objective is to win."

2025 U20 Intercontinental Cup highlights: Flamengo 2-2 Barcelona (6-5 pens)

Can there be extra time?

This one-off fixture will be played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time then it goes straight to penalties. Each team is permitted to use five of their 12 substitutes.