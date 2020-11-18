2021 Under-21 EURO: All you need to know

Who has qualified?

Hungary (hosts)

Slovenia (hosts)

Croatia (Group 4 runners-up)

Czech Republic (Group 4 winners)

Denmark (Group 8 winners)

England (Group 3 winners)

France (Group 2 winners)

Germany (Group 9 winners)

Italy (Group 1 winners)

Netherlands (Group 7 winners)

Portugal (Group 7 runners-up)

Romania (Group 8 runners-up)

Russia (Group 5 winners)

Spain (Group 6 winners, holders)

Switzerland (Group 2 runners-up)

One more team to be confirmed

When is the draw?

The final tournament draw will be made on Thursday 10 December in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw will split the 16 teams into four groups of four (A, B, C, D). Co-host Hungary will be placed as team 1 in Group A, with Slovenia team 1 in Group B. The other sides will be seeded according to their UEFA coefficient ranking at the end of qualifying.

When is the final tournament?

2019 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Germany

The 2021 U21 EURO has a unique format and schedule, with the group stage and knockout stage held separately. The group stage takes place from 24 to 31 March 2021, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June 2021.

Where is it being played?

The tournament will be staged by Hungary and Slovenia, with the final in Ljubljana on 6 June 2021.

What is the format?

The four sides in every group face each other in a round-robin format, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the quarter-finals. It then becomes a knockout competition. Full explanation can be found in the regulations.

Who are the recent winners?

2019: Spain

2017: Germany

2015: Sweden

2013: Spain

2011: Spain