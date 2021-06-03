Under-21 EURO final: Germany vs Portugal
Thursday 3 June 2021
Germany will go for a third title against a Portugal side seeking their first in Ljubljana on Sunday.
Germany will play Portugal in Sunday's UEFA European Under-21 Championship final in Ljubljana.
In Thursday's semi-finals, Portugal ended the hopes of holders Spain with a late 1-0 win. Then Germany, who beat Spain in the 2017 final before roles were reversed two years later, defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to make a record-equalling third straight decider. Both teams came through Monday's last-eight ties, which all proved epics, as the competition resumed in Hungary and Slovenia two months after the group stage ended.Where to watch the final
For tickets click here; there will also be a ticket office at the stadium.
Sunday's final
Germany vs Portugal (Ljubljana, 21:00 CET)
Previous U21 finals meetings
2015 (semi-final): Portugal 5-0 Germany
2006 (group stage): Germany 0-1 Portugal
2004 (group stage): Germany 1-2 Portugal
Team guides
Players marked * are not in squad for knockout phase
Germany
Group A runners-up: Hungary W3-0 (Székesfehérvár), Netherlands D1-1 (Székesfehérvár), Romania D0-0 (Budapest)
Quarter-final: Denmark D2-2, W6-5pens (Székesfehérvár)
Semi-final: Netherlands W2-1 (Székesfehérvár)
Goalscorers: Lukas Nmecha (3), Ridle Baku (2), Florian Wirtz (2), Jonathan Burkardt (1)
U21 EURO best: winners (2009, 2017)
Previous finals
2019: L1-2 vs Spain (Udine)
2017: W1-0 vs Spain (Kraków)
2009: W4-0 vs England (Malmö)
1982: L4-5agg vs England (L1-3a, Sheffield; W3-2h, Bremen)
Coach: Stefan Kuntz
A member of Germany's EURO '96-winning squad and at the helm of the U21s since 2016.
Key player: Arne Maier
The captain dominates the centre of the park, linking up with the lively forwards and overlapping full-backs.
Did you know?
Five of the victorious 2009 U21 side started Germany's FIFA World Cup final win against Argentina five years later.
Portugal
Group D winners: Croatia W1-0 (Koper-Capodistria), England W2-0 (Ljubljana), Switzerland W3-0 (Ljubljana)
Quarter-final: Italy W5-3aet (Ljubljana)
Semi-final: Spain W1-0 (Maribor)
Goalscorers: Dany Mota (3), Francisco Conceição (2), Francisco Trincão* (2), Fábio Vieira (1), Jota (1), Diogo Queirós (1), Gonçalo Ramos (1), own goal (1)
U21 EURO best: runners-up (1994, 2015)
Previous finals
2015: D0-0aet, L4-5pens vs Sweden (Prague)
1994: L0-1aet vs Italy (Montpellier)
Coach: Rui Jorge
The former Portugal left-back and seven-time Liga champion has been U21 boss since 2010.
Key player: Vitinha
Excellent midfield performances abound from the Porto prospect who has been on loan in England with Wolves.
Did you know?
Three of the side beaten on penalties by Sweden in the 2015 final started the UEFA EURO 2016 decider 12 months later: Raphaël Guerreiro, João Mário and William Carvalho.