2023 Under-21 EURO: Meet the finalists

For the second time 16 teams will compete at a UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament, to run in Georgia and Romania from 21 June to 8 July 2023.

Finals draw: 18:00 CET, 18 October in Bucharest

The co-hosts have been joined by the nine qualifying group winners and best runners-up Switzerland, with the play-offs deciding the last four spots, taken by Croatia, Czechia, Israel and Ukraine.

Qualified Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania (hosts), Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine

Qualifying Group I winners: P8 W6 D2 L0 F14 A2

Qualifying top scorer: Loïs Openda (7)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2019 (group stage)

Did you know?

Were the first team to clinch qualification, when they drew 1-1 in Denmark on 29 March.

Qualifying Group A runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F25 A10

Play-offs: W3-3agg, 5-4pens vs Denmark (W2-1h, L1-2a)

Qualifying top scorer: Roko Šimić (7)

U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

Got through the group stage for the first time in 2021 with a spectacular last-gasp goal by Domagoj Bradarić, which pulled them back to 2-1 down to England; that meant they finished ahead of their opponents and Switzerland in a three-way head-to-head goals scored tie-break.

Qualifying Group G runners-up: P10 W7 D1 L2 F23 A6

Play-offs: W2-1agg vs Iceland (W2-1a, D0-0h)

Qualifying top scorers: Daniel Fila, Adam Karabec, Václav Sejk (4)

U21 EURO best: Winners (2002)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

Petr Čech was their final penalty shoot-out hero against France in their sole triumph at this level in Switzerland.

Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F26 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Folarin Balogun (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (1982, 1984)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

Have qualified for the ninth final tournament in a row, every one since the switch to odd-numbered years in 2007. The 2-1 home loss to Slovenia in the last game in their group on 13 June 2022 ended England's record 54-game unbeaten run in U21 qualifying, dating back to 14 November 2011.

Qualifying Group H winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Amine Gouiri (5)

U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

Have not gone out in the group stage in their four qualifications since that round was introduced.

Georgia (hosts)

Qualified automatically as hosts

U21 EURO best: First final tournament

Last U21 EURO: N/A

Did you know?

Previously hosted the 2017 U19 EURO, going out in the group stage after beating Sweden in between losses to Portugal and the Czechia.

Qualifying Group B winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F32 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Jonathan Burkardt (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (winners)

Did you know?

Equalled Italy's record in 2021 by reaching the final for the third straight tournament.

Qualifying Group B runners-up: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A10

Play-offs: W1-1agg, 3-1pens vs Republic of Ireland (D1-1a, D0-0h)

Qualifying top scorer: Omri Gandelman (3)

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2007, 2013)

Last U21 EURO: 2013 (group stage)

Did you know?

2007 was the only previous time Israel have come through qualifying, having been in the 2013 finals as hosts.

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W7 D3 L0 F19 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Nicolò Rovella 3

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

The only nation to win three titles in a row, and share the overall record of five with Spain.

Qualifying Group E winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F32 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Joshua Zirkzee (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (semi-finals)

Did you know?

In 2007 became only the third nation to successfully defend the title after England (1984) and Italy (1994 and 1996).

Qualifying Group A winners: P10 W8 D0 L2 F26 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Jørgen Larsen (6)

U21 EURO best: Third place (1998)/Semi-finals (2013)

Last U21 EURO: 2013 (semi-finals)

Did you know?

Have made the last four in both previous finals appearances.

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W9 D1 L0 F41 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Gonçalo Ramos (12)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1994, 2015, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (runners-up)

Did you know?

Qualifying top scorer Gonçalo Ramos is within one, and 2021 Player of the Tournament Fábio Vieira is within two, of the career record of 15 U21 EURO goals (including qualifying) jointly held by Lampros Choutos (Greece), Tomáš Pekhart (Czechia) and George Puşcaş (Romania).

Romania (hosts)

Qualified automatically as hosts

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2019)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

Finished eighth out of eight teams in their previous tournament as hosts in 1998 and did not qualify again until 2019: are now preparing for their third finals in a row.

Qualifying Group C winners: P8 W8 D0 L0 F37 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Abel Ruiz (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (semi-finals)

Did you know?

Ended their group nine points clear of runners-up Slovakia.

Qualifying Group E runners-up, best runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Zeki Amdouni (6)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (2011)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

In 2011, with Yann Sommer in goal, the Swiss did not concede until their 2-0 loss to Spain in the final.

Qualifying Group H runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F20 A11

Play-offs: W5-3agg vs Slovakia (L2-3a, W3-0h)

Qualifying top scorer: Dmytro Kryskiv (4)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (2006)

Last U21 EURO: 2011 (group stage)

Did you know?

Were FIFA U-20 World Cup winners in 2019, with some of that squad eligible for this U21 edition including the hat-trick hero in the play-off second leg against Slovakia, Danylo Sikan, and Vladyslav Supryaha, who scored twice in the 3-1 World Cup final defeat of South Korea.

Final tournament: 21 June to 8 July 2023