Wednesday Under-21 EURO round-up: Israel, France and Switzerland complete quarter-final line-up

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Israel secured qualification in dramatic fashion before France and Switzerland came through a four-team struggle from Group D.

Israel celebrate qualification
Israel celebrate qualification Tamara Kulumbegashvili - UEFA

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage concluded on Wednesday with Israel, France and Switzerland taking the last three spots in the quarter-finals.

Israel left it late to beat Czechia 1-0 and claim second place in Group C, with holders Germany propping up the group after a 2-0 reverse against already-qualified England. All four teams were in contention heading into the final Group D games but France beat Switzerland 4-1 to win the section, with their opponents squeezing through thanks to Norway's 1-0 success against Italy.

Knockout bracket

Quarter-finals:

Saturday 1 July
QF1: Georgia vs Israel (18:00, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)
QF3: Spain vs Switzerland (21:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest)

Sunday 2 July
QF2: England vs Portugal (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)
QF4: France vs Ukraine (21:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca)

Semi-finals:

Wednesday 5 July
SF1: Georgia / Israel vs England / Portugal (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)
SF2: Spain / Switzerland vs France / Ukraine﻿ (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest)

Final:

Saturday 8 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead.

Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France, and England, who cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament.

The potential Olympic play-off match may take place on 7 July (21:00 CET) or 8 July (15:00 CET) in Bucharest (Steaua Stadium).

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ENG England
Playing now
3 3 0 0 6 0 6 9
ISR Israel
Playing now
3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4
CZE Czechia
Playing now
3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3
GER Germany
Playing now
3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Watch highlights
See more

First-half goals from Cameron Archer and Harvey Elliott led England to a third win in as many Group C outings and eliminated the reigning champions. Archer struck inside four minutes, latching onto a measured through ball from Jacob Ramsey and slotting low past the onrushing Noah Atubolu. Elliott produced a similar finish soon after, his brilliant strike coming after collecting the ball inside his own half from goalkeeper James Trafford and running solo through the Germany half.

However, the 2021 winners were not without chances of their own. Kevin Schade forced two good saves from Trafford in the first period and Jarrad Branthwaite's block denied Nelson Weiper at the last, with Germany also pushing to reduce the deficit after the interval, albeit without fashioning too many openings. England stood firm regardless, maintaining their unblemished defensive record at this tournament.

Player of the Match: Noni Madueke (England)

Key stat: England are the only team left in the tournament yet to concede a goal.

Highlights: England 2-0 Germany
Watch highlights
See more

Israel reached the knockout stages of the U21 EURO for the first time and will take on Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday after Omri Gandelman's header with eight minutes left gave them the win they needed. While Czechia knew a point would be enough thanks to their 2-0 defeat of Germany, Israel were aware a victory would suffice provided the defending champions did not beat England, whose first-half goals were a boost for Guy Luzon's men.

Israel struggled to turn promising possession into clear chances, with Dor Turgeman only finding the side-netting early in the second half. However, just when it seemed their night might end in frustration, Oscar Gloukh's curled cross was bundled in by Gandelman.

Player of the Match: Oscar Gloukh (Israel)

Key stat: Israel have several players who also reached the U19 EURO final last year – the first time a team from that nation had got to a UEFA knockout phase since the U16 EURO in 1999.

Highlights: Israel 1-0 Czechia

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FRA France
Playing now
3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
3 1 0 2 5 8 -3 3
ITA Italy
Playing now
3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
NOR Norway
Playing now
3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3
