Wednesday Under-21 EURO round-up: Israel, France and Switzerland complete quarter-final line-up

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage concluded on Wednesday with Israel, France and Switzerland taking the last three spots in the quarter-finals.

Israel left it late to beat Czechia 1-0 and claim second place in Group C, with holders Germany propping up the group after a 2-0 reverse against already-qualified England. All four teams were in contention heading into the final Group D games but France beat Switzerland 4-1 to win the section, with their opponents squeezing through thanks to Norway's 1-0 success against Italy.

Knockout bracket Quarter-finals: Saturday 1 July

QF1: Georgia vs Israel (18:00, Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

QF3: Spain vs Switzerland (21:00, Giulești Stadium, Bucharest) Sunday 2 July

QF2: England vs Portugal (18:00, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi)

QF4: France vs Ukraine (21:00, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca) Semi-finals: Wednesday 5 July

SF1: Georgia / Israel vs England / Portugal (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi)

SF2: Spain / Switzerland vs France / Ukraine﻿ (21:00, Steaua Stadium, Bucharest) Final: Saturday 8 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00, Batumi Arena, Batumi) All kick-off times CET. Romania is one hour ahead of CET. Georgia is two hours ahead. Europe has three slots in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament, not counting hosts France, who automatically qualify. The top three finishers in the U21 finals (other than France, and England, who cannot qualify for the Olympics) will take part in the tournament. The potential Olympic play-off match may take place on 7 July (21:00 CET) or 8 July (15:00 CET) in Bucharest (Steaua Stadium).

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 3 3 0 0 6 0 6 9 ISR Israel Playing now 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 CZE Czechia Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 GER Germany Playing now 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1

First-half goals from Cameron Archer and Harvey Elliott led England to a third win in as many Group C outings and eliminated the reigning champions. Archer struck inside four minutes, latching onto a measured through ball from Jacob Ramsey and slotting low past the onrushing Noah Atubolu. Elliott produced a similar finish soon after, his brilliant strike coming after collecting the ball inside his own half from goalkeeper James Trafford and running solo through the Germany half.

However, the 2021 winners were not without chances of their own. Kevin Schade forced two good saves from Trafford in the first period and Jarrad Branthwaite's block denied Nelson Weiper at the last, with Germany also pushing to reduce the deficit after the interval, albeit without fashioning too many openings. England stood firm regardless, maintaining their unblemished defensive record at this tournament.

Player of the Match: Noni Madueke (England)

Key stat: England are the only team left in the tournament yet to concede a goal.

Highlights: England 2-0 Germany

Israel reached the knockout stages of the U21 EURO for the first time and will take on Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday after Omri Gandelman's header with eight minutes left gave them the win they needed. While Czechia knew a point would be enough thanks to their 2-0 defeat of Germany, Israel were aware a victory would suffice provided the defending champions did not beat England, whose first-half goals were a boost for Guy Luzon's men.

Israel struggled to turn promising possession into clear chances, with Dor Turgeman only finding the side-netting early in the second half. However, just when it seemed their night might end in frustration, Oscar Gloukh's curled cross was bundled in by Gandelman.

Player of the Match: Oscar Gloukh (Israel)

Key stat: Israel have several players who also reached the U19 EURO final last year – the first time a team from that nation had got to a UEFA knockout phase since the U16 EURO in 1999.

Highlights: Israel 1-0 Czechia

Group D Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 1 0 2 5 8 -3 3 ITA Italy Playing now 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 NOR Norway Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3

Both teams progressed to the quarter-finals as France produced their most fluid performance of the tournament, taking the lead through Amine Gouiri's 16th-minute penalty following Rayan Cherki's mesmerising footwork. Dan Ndoye levelled with a classy strike ten minutes before the break, and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier's reflexes brilliantly frustrated Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni.

France's attacking quality came to the fore with three goals in 17 second-half minutes. Lyon trio Bradley Barcola, Cherki and Maxence Caqueret all found the net to give Les Bleuets a third successive win, and as Group D winners they remain in Cluj-Napoca to face Group B runners-up Ukraine in Sunday's last-eight contest. Switzerland, whose superior head-to-head record kept them ahead of Norway and Italy, meet Spain in Bucharest on Saturday.

Player of the Match: Rayan Cherki (France)

Key stat: France have never conceded more than once in any of their 15 group matches at the finals.

Highlights: Switzerland 1-4 France

Erik Botheim's goal against the country he plays his club football in saw Norway overcome Italy, but both teams were beaten to a quarter-final spot by Switzerland in Group D. A first half of few chances saw Italy carve out the better openings, with Norway goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson needing to get the slightest of touches to keep out Sandro Tonali's header. At the other end, Johan Hove drove wide after good hold-up play from Emil Ceïde.

The Scandinavian side stepped up their tempo after Botheim tapped in on 65 minutes but Norway could not find the second goal that would have taken them through. Similarly, Nicolò Cambiaghi hit the bar for Italy in the closing stages when an equaliser would have taken them to the last eight.

Player of the Match: Samuele Ricci (Italy)

Key stat: Italy failed to score for the first time in 15 U21 EURO qualifying and tournament matches, while Norway ended a run of three successive defeats at the finals.