Under-21 EURO finals attendance record broken

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania has become the highest-attended edition of the tournament.

A new mark was set after a crowd of 44,338 was recorded for the quarter-final match between Georgia and Israel at the Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi, the highest attendance for a single match in men's U21 EURO finals history. A total of 250,746 have now watched games in this tournament, breaking the previous record of 243,995 set at the finals in Poland in 2017.

That crowd in Tbilisi means that the three highest attendances in the history of the final tournament have all come at this edition of the U21 EURO. A new record was set on Matchday 2 when 41,887 turned out to watch Georgia's 2-2 draw against Belgium, and the ante was raised when 43,043 watched the co-hosts' 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, also at the Paichadze Stadium.

Prior to this tournament, the highest attendance for a men's U21 EURO match had been set at the 1996 U21 EURO final between Spain and Italy in Barcelona's Olímpico de Montjuïc, when a crowd of 35,500 saw Italy win 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Highest total attendances at a men's U21 EURO finals

1 250,746 (final figure TBC): Georgia and Romania, 2023

2 243,995: Poland, 2017

3 214,637: Italy and San Marino, 2019

4 212,139: Netherlands, 2007

5 180,942: Portugal, 2006

6 174,195: Switzerland, 2002

7 172,543: Israel, 2013

8 163,090: Sweden, 2009

9 162,994 Czechia, 2015

10 110,353: Germany, 2004

Highest attendance at a single men's U21 EURO game

1 44,338: Georgia 0-0 Israel (aet, 3-4 on pens), U21 EURO 2023 (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

2 43,043: Netherlands 1-1 Georgia, U21 EURO 2023 (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

3 41,887: Georgia 2-2 Belgium, U21 EURO 2023 (Paichadze Stadium, Tbilisi)

4 35,500: Italy 1-1 Spain (aet, 5-4 on pens), U21 EURO 1996 (Olímpico de Montjuïc, Barcelona)

5 35,000: Greece 0-0 France, U21 EURO 1988 (Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus)

6 32,152: Spain 2-1 Italy, U21 EURO 1986 (Estadio José Zorrilla, Valladolid)

7 30,000: Switzerland 0-0 Italy, U21 EURO 2002 (St. Jakob-Park, Basel)

8 29,774: Portugal 1-0 Italy, U21 EURO 1996 (29,774, José Alvalade, Lisbon)

9 29.683: USSR 3-4 Germany, U21 EURO 1982 (29,683, OSC Metalist, Kharkiv)

10 29.320: Italy 2-4 Spain, U21 EURO 2013 (29,320, Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem)