Under-21 EURO match schedule: All the final tournament fixtures

The fixture schedule for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament in Slovakia has been confirmed.

Ticket sales

The 16-team tournament will be played in four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase. Two groups kick off on Wednesday 11 June including hosts Slovakia facing Spain in Bratislava before the other two sections begin the following day.

The groups end on 17 and 18 June, with the quarter-finals on 21 and 22 June. The semi-finals are both on 25 June, three days before the final in Bratislava.

Full match schedule

All times CET

Group stage

Wednesday 11 June

Group A: Slovakia vs Spain (Bratislava, 18:00)

Group A: Italy vs Romania (Trnava, 21:00)

Group C: Portugal vs France (Trenčín, 21:00)

Group C: Poland vs Georgia (Žilina, 21:00)

U21 EURO: Portugal vs France 2006 flashback

Thursday 12 June

Group B: Czechia vs England (Dunajská Streda, 21:00)

Group B: Germany vs Slovenia (Nitra, 21:00)

Group D: Ukraine vs Denmark (Prešov, 18:00)

Group D: Finland vs Netherlands (Košice, 21:00)

Saturday 14 June

Group A:Spain vs Romania (Bratislava, 18:00)

Group A: Slovakia vs Italy (Trnava, 21:00)

Group C: Portugal vs Poland (Trenčín, 21:00)

Group C: France vs Georgia (Žilina, 21:00)

Sunday 15 June

Group B: England vs Slovenia (Nitra, 18:00)

Group B: Czechia vs Germany (Dunajská Streda, 21:00)

Group D: Finland vs Ukraine (Košice, 18:00)

Group D: Netherlands vs Denmark (Prešov, 21:00)

U21 EURO: England vs Germany classic goals

Tuesday 17 June

Group A: Romania vs Slovakia (Bratislava, 21:00)

Group A: Spain vs Italy (Trnava, 21:00)

Group C: Georgia vs Portugal (Trenčín, 18:00)

Group C: France vs Poland (Žilina, 18:00)

Wednesday 18 June

Group B:Slovenia vs Czechia (Dunajská Streda, 21:00)

Group B: England vs Germany (Nitra, 21:00)

Group D: Denmark vs Finland (Košice, 18:00)

Group D: Netherlands vs Ukraine (Prešov, 18:00)

Knockout phase

Saturday 21 June

QF1: Winners Group A vs runners-up Group B (Trnava, 21:00)

QF2: Winners Group C vs runners-up Group D (Žilina, 18:00)

Sunday 22 June

QF3: Winners Group B vs runners-up Group A (Dunajská Streda, 18:00 or 21:00)

QF4: Winners Group D vs runners-up Group C (Prešov, 18:00 or 21:00)

Wednesday 25 June

SF1: Winners QF1 vs winners QF2 (Bratislava, 18:00 or 21:00)

SF2: Winners QF3 vs winners QF4 (Košice, 18:00 or 21:00)

Saturday 28 June

Winners SF1 vs winners SF2 (Bratislava, 21:00)