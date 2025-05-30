2025-27 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups: Matches start Thursday

The 2025-27 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying group stage will begin on Thursday 5 June.

On that day Kazakhstan play Andorra, who also visit Moldova on Tuesday 10 June in Group 4, with Faroe Islands vs Estonia on Saturday 7 June in Group 3. The first full set of games across the nine groups are on 4 and 5 September, and run until 6 October 2026, followed by play-offs the following month ahead of the final tournament in summer 2027 in Albania and Serbia.

The nine group winners and the runner-up with the best record (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify directly for the final tournament to join co-hosts Albania and Serbia. The eight other runners-up contest play-offs to determine the four remaining finalists.

Qualifying matches

Group A: Spain, Romania, Finland, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino

Group B: Portugal, Czechia, Bulgaria, Scotland, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar

Group C: France, Switzerland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Estonia

Group D: England, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Andorra

Group E: Italy, Poland, Sweden, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Armenia

Group F: Germany, Georgia, Greece, Northern Ireland, Latvia, Malta

Group G: Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group H: Ukraine, Croatia, Hungary, Türkiye, Lithuania

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Belarus

U21 EURO qualifying dates

Qualifying group stage

▪ 5–10 June 2025

▪ 4–9 September 2025

▪ 9–14 October 2025

▪ 13–18 November 2025

▪ 26–31 March 2026

▪ 24 September–6 October 2026

Play-offs

▪ 9–17 November 2026