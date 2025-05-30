UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2025-27 Under-21 EURO qualifying groups: Matches start Thursday

Friday, May 30, 2025

The groups decide ten finals places alongside co-hosts Albania and Serbia plus eight play-off slots.

The nine U21 EURO qualifying groups
The nine U21 EURO qualifying groups UEFA via Getty Images

The 2025-27 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying group stage will begin on Thursday 5 June.

On that day Kazakhstan play Andorra, who also visit Moldova on Tuesday 10 June in Group 4, with Faroe Islands vs Estonia on Saturday 7 June in Group 3. The first full set of games across the nine groups are on 4 and 5 September, and run until 6 October 2026, followed by play-offs the following month ahead of the final tournament in summer 2027 in Albania and Serbia.

The nine group winners and the runner-up with the best record (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify directly for the final tournament to join co-hosts Albania and Serbia. The eight other runners-up contest play-offs to determine the four remaining finalists.

Qualifying matches

U21 EURO qualifying groups

Group A: Spain, Romania, Finland, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino

Group B: Portugal, Czechia, Bulgaria, Scotland, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar

Group C: France, Switzerland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Estonia

Group D: England, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Andorra

Group E: Italy, Poland, Sweden, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Armenia

Group F: Germany, Georgia, Greece, Northern Ireland, Latvia, Malta

Group G: Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group H: Ukraine, Croatia, Hungary, Türkiye, Lithuania

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Belarus

U21 EURO qualifying dates

Qualifying group stage

5–10 June 2025
4–9 September 2025
9–14 October 2025
13–18 November 2025
26–31 March 2026
24 September–6 October 2026

Play-offs

▪ 9–17 November 2026

2025 U21 EURO final tournament

Hosts Slovakia are joined by Czechia, Denmark, holders England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Ukraine in the 2025 final tournament from 11 to 28 June.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 30, 2025

Selected for you

Albania and Serbia to host 2027 U21 EURO
Live 04/02/2025

Albania and Serbia to host 2027 U21 EURO

The Albanian and Serbian Football Associations have been selected as joint hosts of the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
Finals start 11 June: All the games
Live 04/12/2024

Finals start 11 June: All the games

The finals open on 11 June with games including Slovakia vs Spain and Portugal vs France. See the full schedule.