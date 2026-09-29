2025-27 Under 21 EURO qualifying latest: Croatia, Norway, Portugal reach finals

The last set of 2025–27 UEFA European Under 21 Championship qualifying group stage games are running until Tuesday 6 October, followed by November's play-offs ahead of the final tournament from 16 June to 3 July in Albania and Serbia.

So far, Croatia, Norway and Portugal have qualified to join the two co-hosts in the finals. Czechia and Türkiye, meanwhile, are confirmed in November's play-offs as they will finish second in their groups but cannot qualify directly as the best runner-up.

How U21 EURO qualifying works

The nine group winners and the runners-up with the best record (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify directly for the final tournament to join co-hosts Albania and Serbia. The eight other runners-up contest play-offs to determine the four remaining finalists.

State of play Confirmed in final tournament: Albania (co-hosts), Croatia, Norway, Portugal, Serbia (co-hosts) Confirmed in play-offs: Czechia, Türkiye Confirmed in top two in group, can still qualify directly: Belgium, England (holders), Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain

Qualifying scores

Group A: Finland, Spain, Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino

Finland denied Spain the chance to qualify last Friday with a 2-1 victory and then won 2-0 in Romania on Wednesday to ensure a top-two finish and move into first. Spain, also now certain to finish at least second, can return to the top if they win their game in hand in San Marino on Thursday. Next Tuesday, first place will be decided when Spain host Romania and Finland visit Kosovo.

Group B: Portugal (qualified for final tournament), Czechia (play-offs), Scotland, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar

Portugal sealed their finals spot with a game to go thanks to a 4-0 defeat of Gibraltar on Wednesday. Czechia will go into the play-offs after beating Bulgaria 1-0 to end their opponents' chances and also those of Scotland, despite a 5-2 win against Azerbaijan.

Group C: France, Switzerland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Estonia

Unbeaten France won 2-0 in Estonia on Tuesday to go three points clear of Switzerland, with a game in hand. Switzerland lost 5-1 in Iceland, who are now within two points of second place, though the Faroe Islands' hopes of also staying in contention were ended by Wednesday's 1-0 home loss to Luxembourg. France will look to qualify when they play their extra fixture on Saturday against Luxembourg and then host Switzerland to conclude next Tuesday, when Iceland visit the Faroe Islands.

Group D: England (holders), Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Andorra, Moldova, Kazakhstan

Aiming to win a third straight title, unbeaten England came from behind to beat Kazakhstan 4-2 last Friday and are now confirmed in the top two, having moved six points ahead of Slovakia, who lost 2-0 at home to the Republic of Ireland. On Tuesday, Ireland won a thriller 4-3 against Kazakhstan to go second, a point ahead of Slovakia, who will have a game in hand when they visit England on Friday to potentially decide first place.

Group E: Poland, Italy, Montenegro, Sweden, North Macedonia, Armenia

Poland boast the sole perfect record, with nine wins out of nine after defeating Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday. Italy, who lost 2-1 to the leaders in a dramatic late comeback last November, will look to remain in contention for first place by closing the gap to three points when they visit Armenia on Thursday. That would set up a straight decider between Italy and Poland in Pescara on Monday.

Group F: Germany, Greece, Northern Ireland, Georgia, Latvia, Malta

Germany and Greece were both confirmed in the top two with wins last Saturday. Germany, who have the head-to-head advantage, then moved three points clear on Wednesday when they prevailed 4-1 in Malta, with Greece able to wipe out that advantage when they host Latvia on Thursday. Next Tuesday, Germany welcome Georgia and Greece visit Northern Ireland.

Germany secured a crucial 2-0 win in Greece Getty Images

Group G: Norway (qualified for final tournament), Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands, Slovenia

Having drawn 0-0 in the Netherlands on Friday, Norway qualified on Tuesday when they won 6-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, coming from behind with four goals in the last 13 minutes. Israel are up to second, three points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina, after a 3-2 win in Slovenia, who are now out of contention. The Netherlands can go to within a point of Israel if they win their game in hand in Slovenia on Friday. Next Tuesday, Norway host Israel and the Netherlands face Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group H: Croatia (qualified for final tournament), Türkiye (play-offs), Ukraine, Hungary, Lithuania

Croatia have qualified for the fourth time in five editions after Saturday's 3-1 win against Hungary, courtesy of an Adriano Jagušić hat-trick. On the same day, Türkiye – the only side that could still have caught Croatia – spurned a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Ukraine. However, that result means Türkiye have clinched second place ahead of Ukraine and will take part in the play-offs with a chance to reach the finals for the first time since 2000.

Group I: Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Wales, Belarus

Belgium won 1-0 against Wales on Tuesday to move three points clear of Denmark and six in front of Austria. Those two sides will now face off in their game in hand on Friday. Next Tuesday, Denmark host Belgium and Austria visit Wales to conclude the group.

Belgium's Arthur Piedfort celebrates their win against Austria BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Team guide

England retained the title in 2025 to claim their fourth triumph, one short of the record jointly held by Italy and Spain.

Germany were runners-up in 2025, while France and the Netherlands were beaten in the semi-finals and Denmark, Italy, Portugal and Spain all reached the last eight. Finland, Czechia, Georgia, Poland, Romania, hosts Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine also took part in the final tournament.

A number of teams involved in qualifying began with hopes of joining co-hosts Albania in making a first final tournament appearance since the end of the old two-legged format in 1994: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino and Wales.

England's road to Under 21 glory: Every goal

U21 EURO qualifying dates

Qualifying group stage

▪ 5-10 June 2025

▪ 4-9 September 2025

▪ 9-14 October 2025

▪ 13-18 November 2025

▪ 26-31 March 2026

▪ 24 September-6 October 2026

Play-offs

▪ 9-17 November 2026 (draw 11:00 CET, 9 October)