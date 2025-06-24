England vs Netherlands U21 EURO semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the U21 EURO semi-final between England and the Netherlands.
Article top media content
Article body
England and the Netherlands meet in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final at the National Football Stadium, Bratislava, on Wednesday 25 June.
Match at a glance
When: Wednesday 25 June (18:00 CET)
Where: National Football Stadium, Bratislava
What: U21 EURO semi-final
Who: Three-time winners and holders England versus two-time champions Netherlands
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local U21 EURO broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
If tournament football is about peaking at the right time then both these nations seem to have judged their progress to perfection as they head into the first semi-final in Bratislava.
England were the top scorers in qualifying with 41 goals but found the group stage a tougher ask, eventually squeezing through in second place with only one victory, in their opener against Czechia, from their three games. The Young Lions followed that up by beating a much-fancied Spain side 3-1 in the last eight, coach Lee Carsley declaring afterwards: "I said this team would click."
Netherlands were the first team to qualify and the only side with a 100% record in their qualifying group but the Jong Oranje also struggled through the group stage, needing a 2-0 Matchday 3 success against Ukraine after taking a solitary point from their first two outings. Reduced to ten men in the 21st minute of their quarter-final with Portugal, Michael Reiziger's team displayed outstanding resilience and a counterattacking punch as they edged through thanks to Ernest Poku's late goal.
These nations have plenty of pedigree in this competition. Holders England have now reached the U21 EURO semi-finals for a record-equalling 11th time while this will be the seventh appearance at this stage for the Netherlands.
Possible line-ups
England: Beadle; Hinshelwood, Quansah, Cresswell, Livramento; Scott, Anderson, Hutchinson; Elliott, Stansfield, McAtee
Netherlands: Roefs; Flamingo, Van den Berg, Hato, Maatsen; Salah-Eddine, Valente, Milambo; Manhoef, Van Bergen, Poku
Road to the semi-finals
England
Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6
Group stage results (2nd in Group B): 3-1 vs Czechia, 0-0 vs Slovenia, 1-2 vs Germany
Quarter-finals: 3-1 vs Spain
Netherlands
Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3
Group stage results (2nd in Group D): 2-2 vs Finland, 1-2 vs Denmark, 2-0 vs Ukraine
Quarter-finals: 1-0 vs Portugal
View from the camps
Lee Carsley, England manager: "We've been watching the Netherlands for maybe six months. One of the things we do between camps is watch the top teams and I'd definitely put them in that bracket. They are an exciting team, a team that we will be fully prepared for and we will look forward to the game."
Harvey Elliott, England midfielder: "We saw their [quarter-final] result and fair play to them. It was an incredible performance. We'll turn our heads to them, prepare and be ready for another tough test. They showed their quality and why they should be in the semi-finals. It's going to be another tough outing but we'll go in strong again."
Michael Reiziger, Netherlands coach: "I'm very proud of the work my players did [in the quarter-finals]. They fought for every metre on the field. It was a victory that we had to go very deep for."
Ian Maatsen, Netherlands defender: "We were down to ten men very early [in the quarter-finals] and we needed to fight to the last minute. We had to dig in as a team. But we worked very hard; we kept believing. We showed we are a good team. We can compete, even with a man less. I'm really proud of the team."