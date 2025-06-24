England vs Netherlands U21 EURO semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

England and the Netherlands meet in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final at the National Football Stadium, Bratislava, on Wednesday 25 June.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 25 June (18:00 CET)

Where: National Football Stadium, Bratislava

What: U21 EURO semi-final

Who: Three-time winners and holders England versus two-time champions Netherlands

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local U21 EURO broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

If tournament football is about peaking at the right time then both these nations seem to have judged their progress to perfection as they head into the first semi-final in Bratislava.

England were the top scorers in qualifying with 41 goals but found the group stage a tougher ask, eventually squeezing through in second place with only one victory, in their opener against Czechia, from their three games. The Young Lions followed that up by beating a much-fancied Spain side 3-1 in the last eight, coach Lee Carsley declaring afterwards: "I said this team would click."

Highlights: Spain 1-3 England

Netherlands were the first team to qualify and the only side with a 100% record in their qualifying group but the Jong Oranje also struggled through the group stage, needing a 2-0 Matchday 3 success against Ukraine after taking a solitary point from their first two outings. Reduced to ten men in the 21st minute of their quarter-final with Portugal, Michael Reiziger's team displayed outstanding resilience and a counterattacking punch as they edged through thanks to Ernest Poku's late goal.

These nations have plenty of pedigree in this competition. Holders England have now reached the U21 EURO semi-finals for a record-equalling 11th time while this will be the seventh appearance at this stage for the Netherlands.

Meet the last four

Possible line-ups

England: Beadle; Hinshelwood, Quansah, Cresswell, Livramento; Scott, Anderson, Hutchinson; Elliott, Stansfield, McAtee



Netherlands: Roefs; Flamingo, Van den Berg, Hato, Maatsen; Salah-Eddine, Valente, Milambo; Manhoef, Van Bergen, Poku

Road to the semi-finals

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6

Group stage results (2nd in Group B): 3-1 vs Czechia, 0-0 vs Slovenia, 1-2 vs Germany

Quarter-finals: 3-1 vs Spain

Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W10 D0 L0 F32 A3﻿

Group stage results (2nd in Group D): 2-2 vs Finland, 1-2 vs Denmark, 2-0 vs Ukraine

Quarter-finals: 1-0 vs Portugal

Highlights: Portugal 0-1 Netherlands

View from the camps

Lee Carsley, England manager: "We've been watching the Netherlands for maybe six months. One of the things we do between camps is watch the top teams and I'd definitely put them in that bracket. They are an exciting team, a team that we will be fully prepared for and we will look forward to the game."

Harvey Elliott, England midfielder: "We saw their [quarter-final] result and fair play to them. It was an incredible performance. We'll turn our heads to them, prepare and be ready for another tough test. They showed their quality and why they should be in the semi-finals. It's going to be another tough outing but we'll go in strong again."

Michael Reiziger, Netherlands coach: "I'm very proud of the work my players did [in the quarter-finals]. They fought for every metre on the field. It was a victory that we had to go very deep for."

Ian Maatsen, Netherlands defender: "We were down to ten men very early [in the quarter-finals] and we needed to fight to the last minute. We had to dig in as a team. But we worked very hard; we kept believing. We showed we are a good team. We can compete, even with a man less. I'm really proud of the team."

Match stats and facts