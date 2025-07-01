2025 Under-21 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer Group have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia.

The line-up contains six members of England's triumphant side, a contingent led by Player of the Tournament Harvey Elliott. Beaten finalists Germany provide another three, including six-goal top scorer Nick Woltemade, while France and Portugal round out the team with a player apiece.

Goalkeeper: James Beadle (England)

Offered calmness and assurance in the England goal. As well as big saves against Czechia, Spain and Netherlands, he caught the eye with his ability to anticipate and prevent danger – such as with his willingness to come for crosses.

Defender: Tino Livramento (England)

A powerful, athletic and technically strong full-back, he was an attacking threat from the off for England – his crosses leading to two goals against Czechia – and he also brought leadership as one of the senior figures in Lee Carsley's team.

Defender: Charlie Cresswell (England)

A commanding presence at the heart of the England defence, he stood tall when crosses came into the box, making some crucial blocks in the final, and also posed a threat from attacking set plays as seen with his headed goal against Czechia.﻿

Defender: Bright Arrey-Mbi (Germany)

The left-sided centre-back for the beaten finalists, he shone in the quarter-final against Italy, showing admirable strength and composure to earn the Player of the Match award. Comfortable at stepping in to create overloads and managing counterattacks.

Defender: Quentin Merlin (France)

Forward-looking full-back who wore the captain's armband for semi-finalists France and underlined his attacking contribution with a brilliant quarter-final strike against Denmark.

Midfielder: Elliot Anderson (England)

Highlighted his importance by controlling the game after stepping off the bench against Spain. Was industrious and strong in duels and showed impressive variety in his game, including with dangerous runs into the opposition box.

Midfielder: Eric Martel (Germany)

Germany's captain played a key role as the controlling midfielder, with his ability to break up opposition attacks and play quickly into the front four, as well as switching play to create wide attacks.

Midfielder: James McAtee (England)

Instrumental to the way England played, he took up positions that allowed space to be created, linking up well during attacks and making good runs behind the defence and into the box.

Forward: Harvey Elliott (England)*

Tactically showed great awareness to find the spaces to receive passes in dangerous positions, and then the quality to make a difference – either by helping to create goals or, more importantly, by scoring them. The Player of the Tournament, he got five in all, including two terrific semi-final strikes and the opener in the final.

Forward: Nick Woltemade (Germany)

The tournament's six-goal top scorer, he was a pivotal figure in Germany's attack with his aerial presence and skill on the ball. Excelled with his back to goal yet could also carry the ball. Took up good positions between the lines while also getting into the box when it mattered.

Forward: Geovany Quenda (Portugal)

The 18-year-old winger scored three times, including one of the goals of the tournament against Poland. With his speed and trickery, he brought exciting 1v1 skills to a Portugal team who had a strong threat on transitions.

*Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the UEFA Technical Observer Group will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

Previous Team/Squad of the Tournament selections

2023 (team)

James Trafford (England); Juan Miranda (Spain), Levi Colwill (England), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England), James Garner (England); Rodri (Spain), Antonio Blanco (Spain), Curtis Jones (England), Sergio Gómez (Spain); Abel Ruiz (Spain), Anthony Gordon (England)*

2021 (squad)

Goalkeepers: Andrei Vlad (Romania), Marco Carnesecchi (Italy), Diogo Costa (Portugal)

Defenders: David Raum (Germany), Diogo Queirós (Portugal), Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany), Mads Bech Sørensen (Denmark), Perr Schuurs (Netherlands), Victor Nelsson (Denmark). Ridle Baku (Germany), Jorge Cuenca (Spain)

Midfielders: Fábio Vieira* (Portugal), Dani de Wit (Netherlands), Gonzalo Villar (Spain), Vitinha (Portugal), Niklas Dorsch (Germany), Denis Makarov (Russia), Arne Maier (Germany)

Forwards: Luka Ivanušec (Croatia), Lukas Nmecha (Germany), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Denmark), Dany Mota (Portugal), Javi Puado (Spain)

2019 (team)

Alexander Nübel (Germany); Lukas Klostermann (Germany), Jonathan Tah (Germany), Jesús Vallejo (Spain), Benjamin Henrichs (Germany); Fabián Ruiz* (Spain), Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany); Dani Olmo (Spain), Luca Waldschmidt (Germany), Dani Ceballos (Spain); George Puşcaş (Romania)

2017 (team)

Julian Pollersbeck (Germany); Milan Škriniar (Slovakia), Jeremy Toljan (Germany), Niklas Stark (Germany), Yannick Gerhardt (Germany); Maximilian Arnold (Germany), Dani Ceballos* (Spain), Max Meyer (Germany), Saúl Ñíguez (Spain); Marco Asensio (Spain), Federico Bernardeschi (Italy)

2015 (team)

José Sá (Portugal); Victor Lindelöf (Sweden), Filip Helander (Sweden), Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark), Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal); William Carvalho (Portugal), Oscar Lewicki (Sweden); Nathan Redmond (England), Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Ivan Cavaleiro (Portugal); Kevin Volland (Germany)

2013 (squad)

Goalkeepers: Francesco Bardi (Italy), David de Gea (Spain), Ørjan Nyland (Norway)

Defenders: Marc Bartra (Spain), Luca Caldirola (Italy), Iñigo Martínez (Spain), Bruno Martins Indi (Netherlands), Martín Montoya (Spain), Alberto Moreno (Spain), Stefan Strandberg (Norway)

Midfielders: Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Lewis Holtby (Germany), Asier Illarramendi (Spain), Isco (Spain), Koke (Spain), Adam Maher (Netherlands), Thiago Alcántara (Spain), Marco Verratti (Italy)

Forwards: Fabio Borini (Italy), Luuk De Jong (Netherlands), Álvaro Morata (Spain), Rodrigo Moreno (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

2011 (squad)

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Spain), Yann Sommer (Switzerland), Tomáš Vaclík (Czechia)

Defenders: Nicolai Boilesen (Denmark), Ondřej Čelůstka (Czechia), Dídac Vila (Spain), Timm Klose (Switzerland), Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine), Jonathan Rossini (Switzerland), Chris Smalling (England), Kyle Walker (England)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Marcel Gecov (Czechia), Ander Herrera (Spain), Javi Martínez (Spain), Mikhail Sivakov (Belarus), Thiago Alcántara (Spain)

Forwards: Adrián López (Spain), Juan Mata (Spain), Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland), Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland), Kolbeinn Sigthórsson (Iceland), Daniel Sturridge (England)

*Player of the Tournament (introduced in 2017)