2027 Under 21 EURO: Meet the finalists so far

The 2027 UEFA European Under 21 Championship final tournament runs from 16 June to 3 July in Albania and Serbia.

The two co-hosts have so far been joined by the nine qualifying group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their group. November's play-offs will decide the last four finalists.

We introduce the contenders so far.

Who has qualified for the final tournament so far? Albania (co-hosts), Belgium, Croatia, England (holders), France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland (best runners-up), Portugal, Serbia (co-hosts), Spain

Qualified automatically as hosts

U21 EURO best: First final tournament

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In 2023–25 qualifying, picked up 16 points from ten games and won more matched that they lost in a group for the first time since eliminating West Germany to reach the two-legged quarter-finals in 1984.

Qualifying Group I winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F13 A2

Qualifying top scorer: Norman Bassette (5)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

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Aiming to get past the group stage for only the second time after 2007; also qualified in 2002, 2019 and 2023.

Qualifying Group H winners: P8 W6 D1 L1 F15 A3

Qualifying top scorers: Leon Grgic, Adriano Jagušić (4)

U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

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Qualified for the fourth time in five editions – missing out in 2025 on penalties in a play-off with Georgia – and also reached the eight-team final tournaments of 2000 and 2004.

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W7 D2 L1 F23 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Divin Mubama (5)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 4 (1982, 1984, 2023, 2025)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (winners)

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Secured a place at an unprecedented 11th final tournament in a row, every one since the switch to odd-numbered years in 2007. Aiming to becoming only the second nation to win three successive titles after Italy from 1992 to 1996, England coach Lee Carsley aiming to emulate the hat-trick of the Azzurrini's then boss Cesare Maldini.

England's road to Under-21 glory: Every goal

Qualifying Group C winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F34 A8

Qualifying top scorer: Mathys Tel (8)

U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (semi-finals)

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The only unbeaten team in qualifying. Have not gone out in the group stage in their six qualifications since that round was introduced, making at least the quarter-finals in the last four tournaments.

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F32 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Nicolò Tresoldi (10)﻿

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (runners-up)

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Have reached the final in four of the last five editions, winning in 2017 and 2021 and losing in 2019 and 2025. Tresoldi was overall qualifying top scorer.

Qualifying Group E winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F32 A7

Qualifying top scorers: Francesco Camarda, Seydou Fini, Luca Koleosho, Luca Lipani, Cher Ndour, Niccolò Pisilli (4)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (quarter-finals)

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The only nation to win three titles in a row, Italy share the overall record of five with Spain and have qualified for 14 of the 15 editions since the group stage was introduced in 2000.

U21 EURO: Great Italy goals

Qualifying Group G winners: P8 W5 D2 L1 F19 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Sindre Walle Egeli (9)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (1998, 2013)

Last U21 EURO: 2023 (group stage)

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Egeli was only outscored in qualifying by Germany's Nicolò Tresoldi, who played two more games in a six-team group.

Qualifying Group E runners-up, best runners-up: P10 W9 D0 L1 F28 A8

Qualifying top scorers: Antoni Kozubal, Oskar Pietuszewski (4)

U21 EURO best: Quarter-finals (1982, 1984, 1986, 1992, 1994)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (group stage)

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This is Poland's fourth qualification in six editions, having not made the finals between 1994 and 2017, when they were hosts.

Qualifying Group B winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F35 A2

Qualifying top scorer: Rodrigo Mora (5)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1994, 2015, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (quarter-finals)

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Qualified for the sixth time in the last seven editions; have got out of their group in three consecutive tournaments.

Qualified automatically as hosts

U21 EURO best: Winners x 1 (1978, as Yugoslavia)

Last U21 EURO: 2019 (group stage)

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Also reached the final in 1990 (as Yugoslavia), 2004 (as Serbia and Montenegro) and 2007.

Qualifying Group A winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F47 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Pablo García (8)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (quarter-finals)

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Top scorers in qualifying. Reached nine finals, two more than anyone else.