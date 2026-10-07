2027 Under 21 EURO play-off contenders

The 2027 UEFA European Under 21 Championship play-off contenders are set, with the draw at 11:00 CET on Friday.

Final tournament co-hosts Albania and Serbia have so far been joined by the nine qualifying group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their group. The two-legged play-offs from 9 to 17 November, involving the other eight group runners-up, will decide the last four finalists.

Play-off contenders Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Türkiye

Qualifying Group B runners-up: P10 W5 D3 L2 F17 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Lukáš Mašek (5)

U21 EURO best: Winners (2002)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (group stage)

Did you know?

Petr Čech was their final penalty shoot-out hero against France in their sole U21 EURO title in Switzerland. Involved in the play-offs for a record tenth time

Previous play-offs (W6 L3):

2025: 3-1agg vs Belgium (2-0 a, 1-1 h)

2023: 2-1agg vs Iceland (2-1 a, 0-0 h)

2013: 2-4agg vs Russia (0-2 h, 2-2 a)

2011: 5-0agg vs Greece (3-0 h, 2-0 a)

2007: 3-2agg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-1 h, 1-1 a)

2006: 0-3agg vs Germany (0-2 h, 0-1 a)

2004: 3-3agg, 3-4pens vs Switzerland (2-1 a, 1-2aet h)

2002: 1-1agg, won on away goals vs Croatia (1-1 a, 0-0 h)

2000: 3-1agg vs Greece (3-0 h, 0-1 a)

Qualifying Group I runners-up winners: P8 W4 D3 L1 F15 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Conrad Harder (5)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (1992, 2015)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

Aiming to reach their sixth final tournament in seven editions.

Previous play-offs (W2 L4):

2023: 3-3agg, 4-5pens vs Croatia (1-2 a, 2-1aet h)

2015: 1-1agg, won on away goals vs Iceland (0-0 h, 1-1 a)

2013: 1-8agg vs Spain (0-5 a, 1-3 h)

2009: 0-2agg vs Serbia (0-1 h, 0-1 a)

2006: 4-1agg vs Russia (1-0 a, 3-1 h)

2004: 1-1agg, lost on away goals vs Italy (1-1 h, 0-0 a)

2025 highlights: Denmark 2-2 Finland

Qualifying Group A runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F34 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Marius Söderbäck (5)

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2009, 2025)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (group stage)

Did you know?

Having only qualified once prior to 2023–25, now aiming to make a second successive finals.

Previous play-offs (W2 L0):

2025: 6-3agg vs Norway (5-1 h, 1-2 a)

2009: 3-3agg, 4-2pens vs Austria (1-2 a, 2-1aet h)

Qualifying Group F runners-up: P10 W9 D0 L1 F29 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Georgios Koutsias (5)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1988, 1998)

Last U21 EURO: 2002 (group stage)

Did you know?

Missed out on being the best runners-up by a single goal. The last time Greece played in the final tournament, 2002, four of the squad – Angelos Charisteas, Konstantinos Katsouranis, Dimitrios Papadopoulos and Georgios Seitaridis – went on to be part of their UEFA EURO 2004-winning selection in Portugal, alongside 1998 U21 EURO runners-up Angelis Basinas, Traianos Dellas, Ioannis Goumas, Georgios Karagounis and Vasilis Lakis.

Previous play-offs (W2 L3):

2019: 0-2agg vs Austria (0-1 h, 0-1 a)

2011: 0-5agg vs Czechia (0-3 a, 0-2 h)

2002: 4-2agg vs Türkiye (3-0 h, 1-2 a)

2000: 1-3agg vs Czechia (0-3 a, 1-0 h)

1998: 4-4agg, won on away goals vs England (2-0 h, 2-4 a)

Qualifying Group C runners-up: P10 W5 D3 L2 F22 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Daníel Gudjohnsen (7)

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2011, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

Qualifying top scorer Daníel Gudjohnsen is the son of Eidur Gudjohnsen while brother Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen was part of Iceland's 2021 U21 finals squad.

Previous play-offs (W1 L2):

2023: 1-2agg vs Czechia (1-2 h, 0-0 a)

2015: 1-1agg, lost on away goals vs Denmark (0-0 a, 1-1 h)

2011: 4-2agg vs Scotland (2-1 h, 2-1 a)

Qualifying Group G runners-up: P8 W3 D3 L2 F15 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Ernest Poku (4)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2025 (semi-finals)

Did you know?

Several of their qualifying group were part of Netherlands' 2025 U19 EURO triumph.

Previous play-offs (W3 L3):

2015: 4-7agg vs Portugal (0-2 h, 4-5 a)

2013: 4-0agg vs Slovakia (2-0 a, 2-0 h)

2011: 3-3agg, lost on away goals vs Ukraine (1-3 h, 2-0 a)

2006: 2-0agg vs Slovenia (0-0 a, 2-0 h)

2002: 2-3agg vs England (2-2 h, 0-1 a)

2000: 4-2agg vs Belgium (2-2 h, 2-0 a)

2025 quarter-final highlights: Portugal 0-1 Netherlands

Qualifying Group D runners-up: P10 W6 D2 L2 F16 A14

Qualifying top scorer: Thomas Lonergan (4)

U21 EURO best: Never previously qualified﻿

Did you know?

Wins against Slovakia, Kazakhstan and holders England in the final set of qualifying games took Ireland to the play-offs for only the second time.

Previous play-offs (W0 L1):

2023: 1-1agg, 1-3pens vs Israel (1-1 h, 0-0aet a)

Qualifying Group H runners-up: P8 W3 D4 L1 F9 A8

Qualifying top scorers: Ali Habeşoğlu, Emirhan İlkhan (3)

U21 EURO best: Group stage (2000)

Last U21 EURO: 2000 (group stage)

Did you know?

Türkiye's squad for their previous qualification in 2000 included nine future senior internationals including UEFA EURO 2028 semi-finalist Nihat Kahveci.

Previous play-offs (W1 L3):

2009: 1-2 vs Belarus (1-0 h, 0-2 a)

2004: 1-2agg vs Germany (0-1 a, 1-1 h)

2002: 2-4agg vs Greece (0-3 a, 2-1 h)

2000: 2-2agg, won on away goals vs Poland (1-2 a, 1-0 h)