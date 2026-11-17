The Netherlands, Czechia, Finland and Greece came through some exciting UEFA European Under 21 Championship play-offs to complete the line-up for next summer's finals.

Final tournament co-hosts Albania and Serbia were initially joined by the nine qualifying group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their group. The two-legged play-offs involving the other eight group runners-up decided the last four finalists going into the draw in Belgrade at 18:30 CET on Thursday 26 November.

Who has qualified for the final tournament? Albania (co-hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Czechia*, England (holders), Finland*, France, Germany, Greece*, Italy, Netherlands*, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Serbia (co-hosts), Spain *Play-off winners

Tuesday 17 November:

Czechia 1-1 Türkiye (agg: 2-1)

Czechia, competing in the play-offs for a record tenth time, qualified for their fourth straight final tournament despite a late Türkiye fightback. Leading 1-0 from their away leg, Czechia pushed to increase their aggregate advantage and did so 35 minutes in when Vít Škrkoň looped in a shot after Tomáš Jelínek's cross.

Aiming to qualify for the first time since 2000 and returning to the play-offs after an 18-year absence, Türkiye had their share of opportunities, particularly in the second half, and substitute Mevlüt Şimşek came close. With eight minutes left Türkiye levelled on the night through Emirhan İlkhan's free-kick, but late saves by Czechia's Jan Koutný ensured they held on for their third straight play-off success and seventh overall.

Netherlands 2-3 Denmark (agg: 5-3)

The Netherlands, who have reached two of the last three semi-finals, sealed their place but Denmark came close to overturning their 3-0 home first-leg loss. The visitors reduced aggregate arrears within six minutes tonight as Clement Bischoff, of Dutch club N.E.C., beat his man and struck home.

Just past the half-hour Denmark were within one goal as Oliver Ross pounced on a loose ball though three minutes later first-leg scorer Thom van Bergen repeated the trick for the Netherlands, shooting in on the rebound through a crowded box after Theo Sander saved his initial effort. Early in the second half William Clem ghosted into the box to volley in Adam Daghim's cross and give Denmark renewed hope, but 18 minutes from time substitute Devin Haen volleyed in to put the Netherlands beyond reach.

Republic of Ireland 2-2 Finland (aet, agg: 2-3)

Finland qualified for the second tournament running and kept up their perfect record from three play-offs after edging a see-saw tie to deny Ireland a U21 finals debut. The visitors had the better of the first half tonight but after the break Ireland began to threaten more, scoring not long past the hour mark as Matteo Egan and Jamie Mullins combined to set up Trent Kone-Doherty to shoot into the roof of the net.

With 13 minutes left a Sean Grehan long throw was flicked on to substitute Leon Ayinde to control and finish but Finland responded, winning a penalty converted by Matias Siltanen, though in added time they lost Miska Ylitolva to a second booking. Ireland were having the better of extra time but Siltanen cleared Mullins' effort off the line, and in the 108th minute Finland substitute Lauri Laine slipped past Adam Brennan and beat Noah Jauny at the near post.

Lauri Laine (right) celebrates Finland's pivotal goal Sportsfile via Getty Images

Monday 16 November:

Greece 1-1 Iceland (aet, agg: 2-2, Greece win 5-4 on penalties)

Greece, who only missed out on qualifying as best group runners-up by a single goal, reached the finals for the first time since 2002 thanks to an added-time equaliser and penalty shoot-out success. In that shoot-out, Nikolaos Botis saved Viktor Dadason's first effort for Iceland, and Christos Mouzakitis was to convert Greece's winner.

In Athens conditions far warmer than the snow in Thursday's drawn first leg, there were chances at both ends before Iceland's qualifying top scorer Daníel Gudjohnsen, who had a penalty saved by Botis in Reykjavik, beat the Greece goalkeeper with a superb first-time shot from outside the box on 72 minutes. However, in added time Anestis Mythou flicked on a cross from fellow substitute Georgios Kyriopoulos for Konstantinos Kostoulas to produce a diving header that forced what proved a goalless extra time.

Greece celebrate their penalty shoot-out success NurPhoto via Getty Images

Friday 13 November:

Denmark 0-3 Netherlands

The Netherlands went ahead on six minutes through Givairo Read's deflected effort, and eight minutes later there was an own goal as Aymen Sliti's cross went in off Lucas Høgsberg.

Thom van Bergen got the third in the 39th minute as he shot in after being set up by Sean Steur's back-heel on the edge of the box. Denmark had chances in the second half but now had a three-goal deficit to overturn in Almere.

Türkiye 0-1 Czechia

Czechia's Vít Škrkoň was played through on goal just before the half-hour but slipped his shot agonisingly past the post. At the other end an Ali Habeşoğlu solo run set up Emirhan İlkhan but his close-rage effort was cleared off the line by Alexandr Bužek.

Early in the second half Bužek forced Deniz Ertaş into a smart save, and the resulting low corner found its way to the edge of the box where Pavel Kačor beat the home goalkeeper with a fizzing first-time shot. And Czechia held out through the second half to ensure a lead to take back to Hradec Králové.

Czechia beat Türkiye 1-0 in front of a crowd of over 10,000 in Rize Anadolu via Getty Images

Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Snow in Tampere made conditions testing for the players and the first clear chance arrived 44 minutes in when Finland's Matias Siltanen curled the ball only just off target. Deep in first-half added time, Liam Möller's cross was headed in by Onni Helén, who had been introduced in the 21st minute due to Jimi Tauriainen's injury.

Finland kept up the pressure when the game resumed and Helén twice hit the post amid a flurry of chances, but they could not force a second. Just past the hour mark, Ireland came closest to equalising when substitute Trent Kone-Doherty's cross was headed on to the crossbar by Jamie Mullins and Owen Elding had his follow-up cleared off the line.

Thursday 12 November:

Iceland 1-1 Greece

In snowy conditions in Reykjavik, Iceland had the better of the first half, with captain Júlíus Mar Júlíusson testing Greece goalkeeper Dimitrios Monastirlis, who had to be replaced by Nikolaos Botis due to injury just before the hour. Almost immediately, Botis saved a Daníel Gudjohnsen penalty after Agust Orri Thorsteinsson had been fouled.

Iceland finally made their breakthrough with a minute to go, when Hilmir Mikaelsson rose to head in Thorsteinsson's cross from the byline. However, Greece equalised in added time as Antonios Papakanellos' shot through a crowded box deflected in off Mikaelsson.