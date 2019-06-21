A record 62 teams from 50 associations have entered the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 40 of them will be involved in the 21 June qualifying round draw streamed at 13:30CET.

How the draw works



• Holders Lyon, the top two clubs from the ten highest-ranked countries (a list which also includes Lyon) and the champions of the 11th and 12th-ranked nations (Scotland and Austria) in accordance with the association coefficient rankings receive byes to the round of 32, as per the access list.

• The other 40 entrants (the Scottish and Austrian runners-up, and the champions of the remaining 38 associations) must compete in the qualifying round from 7 to 13 August for 10 spots alongside those 22 sides already in the knockout phase.

• For the qualifying round draw the hopefuls are ranked according to their coefficient, and in the draw one team from each of the four established seeding positions will be allocated to one of the ten groups.

• Ten clubs have also been designated as hosts: Gintra Universitetas, FC Twente, SFK 2000 Sarajevo, Kharkiv, Pomurje Beltinci, Anderlecht, Slovan Bratislava, Breznica Pljevlja, Flora Tallinn and Rīgas Futbola skola. They will be drawn first from a separate pot and placed in their group according to their seeding position.

• Last season's quarter-finalists LSK Kvinner plus tournament regulars BIIK-Kazygurt and Gintra Universitetas will be seeded in the round of 32 if they get through, as potentially would be Twente, Apollon LFC and ŽFK Spartak.

• Braga, ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike and Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition) are all making their debuts in the qualifying round.

• The ten qualifying group winners proceed to the 16 August draw for the round of 32, with the two-legged knockout phase commencing in September.

Seedings

Pot 1 (hosts)

Gintra Universitetas (LTU) coefficient 27.930 – 1

FC Twente (NED) 26.900 – 1

SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 15.690 – 1

Kharkiv (UKR) 11.800 – 2

Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 9.640 – 2

Anderlecht (BEL) 5.465 – 3

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2.990 – 3

Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 1.995 – 3

Flora Tallinn (EST) 1.485 – 3

Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.330 – 4

Pot 2 (seeding position 4)

Birkirkara (MLT) 0.830

EBS/Skála (FRO) 0.825

Linfield (NIR) 0.660

Mitrovica (KOS) 0.330

Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA) 0.165

ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD) 0.000

Bettembourg (LUX) 0.000

FC Nike (GEO) 0.000

Alashkert (ARM) 0.000

Pot 3 (seeding position 3)

Wexford Youths (IRL) 6.305

ASA Tel-Aviv University (ISR) 3.650

Braga (POR) 3.630

Cardiff Met (WAL) 3.325

ŽNK Split (CRO) 2.970

Beşiktaş (TUR) 2.475

Pot 4 (seeding position 2)

Sturm Graz (AUT) 11.270

PAOK (GER) 10.965

Breidablik (ISL) 10.930

PK-35 Vantaa (FIN) 8.635

Górnik Łęczna (POL) 7.940

Ferencváros (HUN) 7.465

Vllaznia (ALB) 7.315

NSA Sofia (BUL) 6.650

Pot 5 (seeding position 1)

LSK Kvinner (NOR) 42.205

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) 34.580

Apollon LFC (CYP) 20.270

ŽFK Spartak (SRB) 17.955

FC Minsk (BLR) 16.625

Universitatae Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 15.960

Hibernian (SCO) 13.085



Tournament calendar

Qualifying round draw: 21 June 2019, Nyon

Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019

Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019

Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon

Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon

Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020

Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020

Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020

Full entry list with coefficients



Bye to round of 32

1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865

2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575

3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865

4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160

5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575

6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870

7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655

8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045

9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045

10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230

11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085

12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160

13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870

14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890

15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270

16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655

17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655

18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655

19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890

20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580

21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230

22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580