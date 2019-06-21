#UWCL qualifying round draw streamed on Friday
A record 62 clubs from 50 countries have entered and 40 will be involved in the qualifying round draw streamed at 13:30CET on Friday
A record 62 teams from 50 associations have entered the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 40 of them will be involved in the 21 June qualifying round draw streamed at 13:30CET.
How the draw works
• Holders Lyon, the top two clubs from the ten highest-ranked countries (a list which also includes Lyon) and the champions of the 11th and 12th-ranked nations (Scotland and Austria) in accordance with the association coefficient rankings receive byes to the round of 32, as per the access list.
• The other 40 entrants (the Scottish and Austrian runners-up, and the champions of the remaining 38 associations) must compete in the qualifying round from 7 to 13 August for 10 spots alongside those 22 sides already in the knockout phase.
• For the qualifying round draw the hopefuls are ranked according to their coefficient, and in the draw one team from each of the four established seeding positions will be allocated to one of the ten groups.
• Ten clubs have also been designated as hosts: Gintra Universitetas, FC Twente, SFK 2000 Sarajevo, Kharkiv, Pomurje Beltinci, Anderlecht, Slovan Bratislava, Breznica Pljevlja, Flora Tallinn and Rīgas Futbola skola. They will be drawn first from a separate pot and placed in their group according to their seeding position.
• Last season's quarter-finalists LSK Kvinner plus tournament regulars BIIK-Kazygurt and Gintra Universitetas will be seeded in the round of 32 if they get through, as potentially would be Twente, Apollon LFC and ŽFK Spartak.
• Braga, ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike and Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition) are all making their debuts in the qualifying round.
• The ten qualifying group winners proceed to the 16 August draw for the round of 32, with the two-legged knockout phase commencing in September.
Seedings
Pot 1 (hosts)
Gintra Universitetas (LTU) coefficient 27.930 – 1
FC Twente (NED) 26.900 – 1
SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 15.690 – 1
Kharkiv (UKR) 11.800 – 2
Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 9.640 – 2
Anderlecht (BEL) 5.465 – 3
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2.990 – 3
Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 1.995 – 3
Flora Tallinn (EST) 1.485 – 3
Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.330 – 4
Pot 2 (seeding position 4)
Birkirkara (MLT) 0.830
EBS/Skála (FRO) 0.825
Linfield (NIR) 0.660
Mitrovica (KOS) 0.330
Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA) 0.165
ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD) 0.000
Bettembourg (LUX) 0.000
FC Nike (GEO) 0.000
Alashkert (ARM) 0.000
Pot 3 (seeding position 3)
Wexford Youths (IRL) 6.305
ASA Tel-Aviv University (ISR) 3.650
Braga (POR) 3.630
Cardiff Met (WAL) 3.325
ŽNK Split (CRO) 2.970
Beşiktaş (TUR) 2.475
Pot 4 (seeding position 2)
Sturm Graz (AUT) 11.270
PAOK (GER) 10.965
Breidablik (ISL) 10.930
PK-35 Vantaa (FIN) 8.635
Górnik Łęczna (POL) 7.940
Ferencváros (HUN) 7.465
Vllaznia (ALB) 7.315
NSA Sofia (BUL) 6.650
Pot 5 (seeding position 1)
LSK Kvinner (NOR) 42.205
BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) 34.580
Apollon LFC (CYP) 20.270
ŽFK Spartak (SRB) 17.955
FC Minsk (BLR) 16.625
Universitatae Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 15.960
Hibernian (SCO) 13.085
Tournament calendar
Qualifying round draw: 21 June 2019, Nyon
Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019
Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon
Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019
Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon
Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020
Full entry list with coefficients
Bye to round of 32
1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575
3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865
4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160
5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575
6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870
7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655
8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045
9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045
10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230
11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085
12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160
13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870
14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890
15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270
16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655
17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655
18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655
19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890
20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580
21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230
22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580