Lyon vs Arsenal

Katie McCabe, Arsenal captain: \u0022You have to have grit, perseverance, courage to step up in these games. We were frustrated at times in the first leg by the fine margins and not getting over the line. But we have been hard at it and looking at how we can get better in those moments, keep improving, keep getting those opportunities. I am very lucky to be surrounded by great team-mates, high-quality players and staff and to be so long at a club like Arsenal: I don\u0027t take that for granted at all.\u0022