Lyon 1-4 Arsenal (agg: 3-5): Arsenal turn tie around with stunning win

Arsenal are set to contest their second UEFA Women's Champions League final – and their first since 2007 – after battling back from a first-leg defeat to overpower Lyon 4-1 in France.

Key moments 5': Endler deflects into her own net

45+1': Mariona scores with long-range strike46': Russo extends Arsenal's lead in tie

63': Foord pounces to add fourth

81': Dumornay gets a goal back for Lyon

Match in brief: Arsenal pull off comeback

Trailing 2-1 from last weekend's first leg, Arsenal drew level in the tie after five minutes, when Chloe Kelly's corner led to a goal line scramble and Christiane Endler deflected into her own net.

Arsenal dominated possession in the first half but Lyon created opportunities, with Leah Williamson blocking a header from Wendie Renard and Selma Bacha sending a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar.

Mariona Caldentey put Arsenal ahead in the tie for the first time just before half-time. Kim Little controlled the ball on the edge of the Lyon penalty area and passed to Russo, who teed up the Spanish midfielder and the Arsenal No8 sent a curling strike flying past Endler to make it 3-2 on aggregate.

Alessia Russo extended the Gunners' lead shortly after the interval, running onto Frida Maanum's knock-on to send a low strike into the net, before Daphne van Domselaar maintained Arsenal's advantage by making a strong save to deny the competition's all-time leading scorer Ada Hegerberg from close range.

Caitlin Foord put the tie beyond Lyon's reach by capitalising when Vanessa Gilles lost her footing on the edge of the penalty area and pounced to strike high into the top of the net.

Melchie Dumornay got a consolation goal for the home side with ten minutes of normal time remaining, but it wasn't enough for Lyon to execute a comeback of their own.

The match as it happened

Visa Player of the Match: Kim Little (Arsenal)

Kim Little with her award UEFA via Getty Images

"Many Arsenal players shone in this game, but Little was brilliant and played a major role in Arsenal winning. She controlled the central midfield throughout the game, both offensively and defensively. She won a lot of duels and always made sure that the balance between offence and defence was kept equal. Her experience was decisive in this game."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Vanessa Tomaszewski, match reporter

It was a dominant 4-1 victory for Arsenal, who book their place in the final. The Gunners controlled the game from the start, with clinical finishing and relentless pressing, while Lyon struggled to find their footing. Foord’s goal seemed to seal the fate of Lyon, but Dumornay's late goal gave the French side a glimmer of hope. However, it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback, and Arsenal now look forward to a final showdown against Barcelona.

Reaction

To follow.

Key stats

This was only Arsenal's second victory against Lyon in nine meetings in UEFA competitions. The last one was a 5-1 away success in the 2022/23 group stage.



Mariona Caldentey has scored in eight of her last ten UEFA Women’s Champions League appearances for Arsenal.

Arsenal had never won away from home in a UEFA two-legged semi-final tie before this match, drawing three and losing four.

Lyon had won 11 of their previous 13 UEFA semi-final ties prior to this game.

Wendie Renard played her 500th Lyon game and 125th match in Europe.

Before this defeat, Lyon had lost only one of their previous 21 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches - winning 18 and drawing two.

Melchie Dumornay has scored in six of Lyon’s last seven matches in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Arsenal, the only side to have got from round 1 to the semi-finals in this format, became the first team to play 14 games in a single UEFA women's club season, breaking Lyon's record of 13 from 2021/22.

Line-ups

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard (Sombath 75), Bacha; Egurrola (Marozsán 75); Heaps (Van de Donk 69), Dumornay; Diani, Hegerberg (Le Sommer 69), Chawinga

Arsenal: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe (Reid 90+2); Maanum (Wubben-Moy 87), Little, Mariona (Cooney-Cross 87); Foord, Russo (Blackstenius, 72), Kelly (Mead 72)