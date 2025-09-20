OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg

Jule Brand, OL Lyonnes forward and formerly of Wolfsburg: \u0022It\u0027s very special to play against my old club, where I spent three wonderful years. When I played against Lyon, they were always very tough matches between two great teams. I was lucky enough to face some very high-level players, even if, back then, we didn\u0027t see the ball very often. I hope that this time it will be the opposite. These are always intense matches, between two teams that are often at the same level; we\u0027ll see how it goes tomorrow.\u0022