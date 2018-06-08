Women's Champions League entries confirmed

Sixty teams from 48 different associations will enter the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Champions League with 40 starting the competition in the 22 June qualifying round draw.

Road to Budapest

• Holders Lyon, the top two clubs from the eight highest-ranked countries (a list which includes Lyon) and the champions of the ninth, tenth, 11th and 12th-ranked nations (Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Norway) in accordance with the association coefficient rankingsreceive byes to the round of 32, as per the access list.

• The other 40 entrants (the Swiss, Czech, Austrian and Norwegian runners-up, and the champions of the remaining 36 associations) must compete in the qualifying round from 7 to 13 August for 12 spots alongside those 20 sides already in the knockout phase.

• For the qualifying round draw on 22 June in Nyon, the qualifying round hopefuls are ranked according to their coefficient, and in the draw one team from each of the four established seeding positions will be allocated to one of the ten groups.

• Ten clubs have also been designated as hosts: Glasgow City, Gintra Universitetas, SFK 2000 Sarajevo, MTK Hungária, Osijek, Kharkiv, Olimpija Ljubljana, Breznica Pljevlja, Rīgas Futbola skola and Linfield. They will be drawn first from a separate pot and placed in their group according to their seeding position.

• The ten qualifying group winners and the two runners-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their section proceed to the 17 August draw for the round of 32, with the two-legged knockout phase commencing in September.

The contenders

• Debutants in round of 32: Juventus



• Debutants in qualifying round: Basel, Górnik Łęczna, Somatio Barcelona FA, Anderlecht, Akadimia Elpides Karditsas, EBS/Skála, Mitrovica, Agarista - SS Anenii Noi.



• KÍ Klaksvík, the only team to enter the first 17 seasons of UEFA women's competition, are absent after losing the 2017 Faroese title to EBS/Skála.

• Holders Lyon became the first team to win five titles and three in a row last season.

• Wolfsburg are the only other past champions in contention this season.Fortuna Hjørring, Paris Saint-Germain and Zvezda-2005 are previous finalists.

Tournament calendar

Qualifying round draw: 22 June

Qualifying round: 7–13 August

Round of 32 draw: 17 August

Round of 32: 12/13 & 26/27 September

Round of 16 draw: 1 October

Round of 16: 17/18 October & 31 October/1 November

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 9 November

Quarter-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 March

Semi-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 April

Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest

Full entry list with coefficients

Bye to round of 32

1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 111.740

2 Wolfsburg (GER) 125.390

3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 84.740

4 Barcelona (ESP) 80.170

5 FC Rosengård (SWE) 77.470

6 Manchester City (ENG) 57.470

7 Bayern München (GER) 48.380

8 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 50.045

9 Chelsea (ENG) 47.470

10 Brøndby (DEN) 47.075

11 FC Zürich (SUI) 43.890

12 Linköping (SWE) 41.470

13 Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 37.395

14 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.550

15 LSK Kvinner (NOR) 31.920

16 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 25.170

17 St. Pölten (AUT) 23.415

18 Fiorentina (ITA) 19.385

19 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 13.395

20 Juventus (ITA) 11.385

Qualifying round

Seeding position 1

1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 45.550

2 Glasgow City (SCO) 35.415 – hosts

3 BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) 28.920

4 Gintra Universitetas (LTU) 25.270 – hosts

5 ŽFK Spartak (SRB) 19.285

6 Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 15.960

7 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 14.630 – hosts

8 FC Minsk (BLR) 14.460

9 Avaldsnes (NOR) 13.920

10 Ajax (NED) 13.250



Seeding position 2

11 MTK Hungária (HUN) 11.960 – hosts

12 Osijek (CRO) 11.305 – hosts

13 WFC Khakhiv (UKR) 10.470 – hosts

14 Basel (SUI) 10.890

15 Thór/KA (ISL) 9.930

16 Pärnu (EST) 8.645

17 Landhause Austria Wien (AUT) 8.415

18 NSA Sofia (BUL) 6.650

19 Górnik Łęczna (POL) 6.600

20 Somatio Barcelona FA (CYP) 5.940

Seeding position 3

21 Sporting CP (POR) 5.465

22 Wexford Youths (IRL) 5.305

23 Vllaznia (ALB) 4.655

24 Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) 4.300 – hosts

25 Ataşehir Belediyespor (TUR) 4.290

26 Anderlecht (BEL) 4.125

27 Akadimia Elpides Karditsas (GRE) 3.135

28 Honka (FIN) 3.135

29 Cardiff Met (WAL) 2.660

30 Pandor Qiryat Gat (ISR) 2.480

Seeding position 4

31 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2.155

32 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 1.660 – hosts

32 Rigas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.330 – hosts

34 EBS/Skála (FRO) 0.990

35 Linfield (NIR) 0.660 – hosts

36 Mitrovica (KOS) 0.330

37 Birkirkara (MLT) 0.165

38 Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA) 0.165

39 Martve (GEO) 0.000

40 ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD) 0.000