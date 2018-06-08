Women's Champions League entries confirmed
Friday 8 June 2018
Sixty teams from 48 different associations wil enter the 2018/19 edition with the qualifying round draw on 22 June.
Sixty teams from 48 different associations will enter the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Champions League with 40 starting the competition in the 22 June qualifying round draw.
Road to Budapest
• Holders Lyon, the top two clubs from the eight highest-ranked countries (a list which includes Lyon) and the champions of the ninth, tenth, 11th and 12th-ranked nations (Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Norway) in accordance with the association coefficient rankingsreceive byes to the round of 32, as per the access list.
• The other 40 entrants (the Swiss, Czech, Austrian and Norwegian runners-up, and the champions of the remaining 36 associations) must compete in the qualifying round from 7 to 13 August for 12 spots alongside those 20 sides already in the knockout phase.
• For the qualifying round draw on 22 June in Nyon, the qualifying round hopefuls are ranked according to their coefficient, and in the draw one team from each of the four established seeding positions will be allocated to one of the ten groups.
• Ten clubs have also been designated as hosts: Glasgow City, Gintra Universitetas, SFK 2000 Sarajevo, MTK Hungária, Osijek, Kharkiv, Olimpija Ljubljana, Breznica Pljevlja, Rīgas Futbola skola and Linfield. They will be drawn first from a separate pot and placed in their group according to their seeding position.
• The ten qualifying group winners and the two runners-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their section proceed to the 17 August draw for the round of 32, with the two-legged knockout phase commencing in September.
The contenders
• Debutants in round of 32: Juventus
• Debutants in qualifying round: Basel, Górnik Łęczna, Somatio Barcelona FA, Anderlecht, Akadimia Elpides Karditsas, EBS/Skála, Mitrovica, Agarista - SS Anenii Noi.
• KÍ Klaksvík, the only team to enter the first 17 seasons of UEFA women's competition, are absent after losing the 2017 Faroese title to EBS/Skála.
• Holders Lyon became the first team to win five titles and three in a row last season.
• Wolfsburg are the only other past champions in contention this season.Fortuna Hjørring, Paris Saint-Germain and Zvezda-2005 are previous finalists.
Tournament calendar
Qualifying round draw: 22 June
Qualifying round: 7–13 August
Round of 32 draw: 17 August
Round of 32: 12/13 & 26/27 September
Round of 16 draw: 1 October
Round of 16: 17/18 October & 31 October/1 November
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 9 November
Quarter-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 March
Semi-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 April
Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest
Full entry list with coefficients
Bye to round of 32
1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 111.740
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 125.390
3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 84.740
4 Barcelona (ESP) 80.170
5 FC Rosengård (SWE) 77.470
6 Manchester City (ENG) 57.470
7 Bayern München (GER) 48.380
8 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 50.045
9 Chelsea (ENG) 47.470
10 Brøndby (DEN) 47.075
11 FC Zürich (SUI) 43.890
12 Linköping (SWE) 41.470
13 Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 37.395
14 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.550
15 LSK Kvinner (NOR) 31.920
16 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 25.170
17 St. Pölten (AUT) 23.415
18 Fiorentina (ITA) 19.385
19 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 13.395
20 Juventus (ITA) 11.385
Qualifying round
Seeding position 1
1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 45.550
2 Glasgow City (SCO) 35.415 – hosts
3 BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) 28.920
4 Gintra Universitetas (LTU) 25.270 – hosts
5 ŽFK Spartak (SRB) 19.285
6 Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 15.960
7 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 14.630 – hosts
8 FC Minsk (BLR) 14.460
9 Avaldsnes (NOR) 13.920
10 Ajax (NED) 13.250
Seeding position 2
11 MTK Hungária (HUN) 11.960 – hosts
12 Osijek (CRO) 11.305 – hosts
13 WFC Khakhiv (UKR) 10.470 – hosts
14 Basel (SUI) 10.890
15 Thór/KA (ISL) 9.930
16 Pärnu (EST) 8.645
17 Landhause Austria Wien (AUT) 8.415
18 NSA Sofia (BUL) 6.650
19 Górnik Łęczna (POL) 6.600
20 Somatio Barcelona FA (CYP) 5.940
Seeding position 3
21 Sporting CP (POR) 5.465
22 Wexford Youths (IRL) 5.305
23 Vllaznia (ALB) 4.655
24 Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) 4.300 – hosts
25 Ataşehir Belediyespor (TUR) 4.290
26 Anderlecht (BEL) 4.125
27 Akadimia Elpides Karditsas (GRE) 3.135
28 Honka (FIN) 3.135
29 Cardiff Met (WAL) 2.660
30 Pandor Qiryat Gat (ISR) 2.480
Seeding position 4
31 Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2.155
32 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 1.660 – hosts
32 Rigas Futbola skola (LVA) 1.330 – hosts
34 EBS/Skála (FRO) 0.990
35 Linfield (NIR) 0.660 – hosts
36 Mitrovica (KOS) 0.330
37 Birkirkara (MLT) 0.165
38 Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA) 0.165
39 Martve (GEO) 0.000
40 ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD) 0.000