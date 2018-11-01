#UWCL quarter-final line-up set
Thursday 1 November 2018
Slavia and Barcelona won on Thursday to join holders Lyon, Paris, Wolfsburg, Bayern, Chelsea and LSK Kvinner.
The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final line-up is complete for the draw on 9 November after the round of 16 was played.
Second legs:
Wednesday 31 October
Brøndby 0-2 LSK Kvinner (agg: 1-3)
Lyon 9-0 Ajax (agg: 13-0)
Bayern München 3-0 FC Zürich (agg: 5-0)
Fiorentina 0-6 Chelsea (agg: 0-7)
Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Linköping (agg: 5-2)
Atlético Madrid 0-6 Wolfsburg (agg: 0-10)
Thursday 1 November
Slavia Praha 0-0 Rosengård (agg: 3-2)
Glasgow City 0-3 Barcelona (agg: 0-8)
- LSK will be the only new quarter-finalist, and Norway's first team in the last eight since 2009/10. Like in last season's round of 32, they drew at home to Brøndby in the first leg then won by a two-goal margin in Denmark.
- Ada Hegerberg scored in both legs against Ajax, and in the first became just the seventh player to reach 40 European women's club goals, at the age of 23, to keep up their bid for a fourth straight title.
- Lyon's Wendie Renard made her 77th European appearance in the second leg, moving level with Emma Byrne and only four off Camille Abily's record.
- Ajax were the only last-16 debutants.
- Fran Kirby's hat-trick was the highlight of a superb Chelsea display but Millie Bright's red card leaves her facing a suspension in the quarter-finals.
- Wolfsburg (the lone past winner involved other than Lyon) also knocked out Atlético in last season's round of 32.
- Slavia avenged their 6-1 aggregate loss to Rosengård at this stage two years ago and are the only survivors from the qualifying round.
- Neither Rosengård nor Linköping will be in Europe next season as Sweden will be represented by debutants Piteå, who won their first title on Sunday, and Göteborg.
- Glasgow, by contrast, will return next season as Scottish champions.
First legs:
Wednesday 17 October
LSK Kvinner 1-1 Brøndby
FC Zürich 0-2 Bayern München
Wolfsburg 4-0 Atlético Madrid
Ajax 0-4 Lyon
Barcelona 5-0 Glasgow City
Linköping 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea 1-0 Fiorentina
Thursday 18 October
Rosengård 2-3 Slavia Praha
- Wang Shuang of Paris became the first Chinese player to score in this competition.
- Wolfsburg's Lara Dickenmann suffered a serious knee injury against Atlético, ruling her out for several months.
- Rosengård's Anja Mittag took her competition-record haul to 51 goals.
Road to Budapest
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 13:00CET, 9 November
Quarter-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 March
Semi-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 April
Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest