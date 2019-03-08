Women's Champions League final tickets on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2019 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Budapest.

Venue: Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest

Date: 18:00CET, Saturday 18 May

Tickets available from this link: https://meccsjegy.mlsz.hu/budapest2019final

Prices:

Side seats

Adults: 1,000 HUF (€3.13)

Under 16s: 700 HUF (€2.20)

Disabled: Free (1,000 HUF for companion)



Behind goals

Adults: 700 HUF (€2.20)

Under 16s: 500 HUF (€1.55)

BUY TICKETS NOW