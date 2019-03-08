Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Women's Champions League final tickets on sale

Friday 8 March 2019

Tickets for the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Budapest on 18 May are now on sale.

The Ferencváros Stadium played host to the ticket launch
The Ferencváros Stadium played host to the ticket launch ©MLSZ

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2019 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Budapest.

Venue: Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest

Date: 18:00CET, Saturday 18 May

Tickets available from this link: https://meccsjegy.mlsz.hu/budapest2019final

Prices:
Side seats
Adults: 1,000 HUF (€3.13)
Under 16s: 700 HUF (€2.20)
Disabled: Free (1,000 HUF for companion)

Behind goals
Adults: 700 HUF (€2.20)
Under 16s: 500 HUF (€1.55)

BUY TICKETS NOW

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 8 March 2019
Top