Women's Champions League final tickets on sale
Friday 8 March 2019
Article summary
Tickets for the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Budapest on 18 May are now on sale.
Article top media content
Article body
Tickets have gone on sale for the 2019 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Budapest.
Venue: Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest
Date: 18:00CET, Saturday 18 May
Tickets available from this link: https://meccsjegy.mlsz.hu/budapest2019final
Prices:
Side seats
Adults: 1,000 HUF (€3.13)
Under 16s: 700 HUF (€2.20)
Disabled: Free (1,000 HUF for companion)
Behind goals
Adults: 700 HUF (€2.20)
Under 16s: 500 HUF (€1.55)