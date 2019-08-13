UWCL qualifying round report

A record 62 teams from 50 associations entered the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 40 of them were involved in the qualifying round, which ended on Tuesday.

All the results

Group winners advance to the round of 32 draw on Friday

Through: Anderlecht, Braga, Breidablik, BIIK-Kazygurt, Hibernian, Minsk, Mitrovica, ŽFK Spartak, Twente, Vllaznia

Braga through on debut

Kosovo (Mitrovica) and Albania (Vllaznia) have teams in the round of 32 for the first time

Group 1

Through: Breidablik (ISL)

Eliminated: SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH, hosts), ASA Tel-Aviv University (ISR), ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD)

Group 2

Through: Mitrovica (KOS)

Eliminated:Breznica Pljevlja (MNE, hosts), Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU), NSA Sofia (BUL)

Group 3

Through: Hibernian (SCO)

Eliminated: Cardiff Met (WAL), Pomurje (SVN, hosts), FC Nike (GEO)

Former quarter-finalists Breidablik pipped SFK 2000 Sarajevo ©Fedja Krvavac

Group 4

Through: FC Minsk (BLR)

Eliminated: Kharkiv (UKR, hosts), ŽNK Split (CRO), Bettembourg (LUX)

Group 5

Through: ŽFK Spartak (SRB)

Eliminated: Ferencváros (HUN), Slovan Bratislava (SVK, hosts), Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA)

Group 6

Through: BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)

Eliminated: PK-35 Vantaa (FIN), Flora Tallinn (EST, hosts), EBS/Skála (FRO)

Group 7

Through: Braga (POR)

Eliminated: Apollon LFC (CYP), Sturm Graz (AUT), Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA, hosts)

Group 8

Through: Anderlecht (BEL, hosts),

Eliminated: LSKK Kvinner (NOR), Linfield (NIR), PAOK (GRE)

Group 9

Through: FC Twente (NED, hosts)

Eliminated: Beşiktaş (TUR), Górnik Łęczna (POL),Alashkert (ARM)

Group 10

Through: Vllaznia (ALB)

Eliminated: Wexford Youths (IRL), Gintra Universitetas (LTU, hosts), Birkirkara (MLT)

Debutants: Braga, ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike, Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition)

LSK reached last season's quarter-finals, so become the first side to fall in qualifying the year after making it that far since Umeå in 2010/11

Breidablik got to the quarter-finals in 2006/07

BIIK-Kazygurt beat Barcelona 3-1 in last season's round of 32 first leg, the only goals conceded by the Blaugrana before the final



Ties are broken by direct results between teams before overall goal difference: full details in article 15.01 of the official regulations . All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Tournament calendar

Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019

Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019

Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon

Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon

Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020

Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020

Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020

Full entry list with coefficients



Bye to round of 32

1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865

2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575

3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865

4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160

5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575

6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870

7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655

8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045

9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045

10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230

11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085

12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160

13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870

14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890

15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270

16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655

17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655

18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655

19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890

20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580

21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230

22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580