Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

#UWCL qualifying round report

Tuesday 13 August 2019

Breidablik, Mitrovica, Hibernian, Minsk, ŽFK Spartak, BIIK-Kazygurt, Braga, Anderlecht, Twente and Vllaznia made it through.

Anderlecht celebrate scoring in their decisive 3-1 defeat of Linfield
Anderlecht celebrate scoring in their decisive 3-1 defeat of Linfield ©Sportpix.be

A record 62 teams from 50 associations entered the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 40 of them were involved in the qualifying round, which ended on Tuesday.

Final standings

Group 1
Through: Breidablik (ISL)
Eliminated: SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH, hosts), ASA Tel-Aviv University (ISR), ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD)

Group 2
Through: Mitrovica (KOS)
 Eliminated:Breznica Pljevlja (MNE, hosts), Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU), NSA Sofia (BUL)

Group 3
Through: Hibernian (SCO)
Eliminated: Cardiff Met (WAL), Pomurje (SVN, hosts), FC Nike (GEO)

Former quarter-finalists Breidablik pipped SFK 2000 Sarajevo
Former quarter-finalists Breidablik pipped SFK 2000 Sarajevo©Fedja Krvavac

Group 4
Through: FC Minsk (BLR)
Eliminated: Kharkiv (UKR, hosts), ŽNK Split (CRO), Bettembourg (LUX)

Group 5
Through: ŽFK Spartak (SRB)
Eliminated: Ferencváros (HUN), Slovan Bratislava (SVK, hosts), Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA)

Group 6
Through: BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)
Eliminated: PK-35 Vantaa (FIN), Flora Tallinn (EST, hosts), EBS/Skála (FRO)

Group 7
Through: Braga (POR)
Eliminated: Apollon LFC (CYP), Sturm Graz (AUT), Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA, hosts)

Group 8
Through: Anderlecht (BEL, hosts),
Eliminated: LSKK Kvinner (NOR), Linfield (NIR), PAOK (GRE)

Group 9
Through: FC Twente (NED, hosts)
Eliminated: Beşiktaş (TUR), Górnik Łęczna (POL),Alashkert (ARM)

Group 10
Through: Vllaznia (ALB)
Eliminated: Wexford Youths (IRL), Gintra Universitetas (LTU, hosts), Birkirkara (MLT)

  • Debutants: Braga, ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike, Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition)
  • LSK reached last season's quarter-finals, so become the first side to fall in qualifying the year after making it that far since Umeå in 2010/11
  • Breidablik got to the quarter-finals in 2006/07
  • BIIK-Kazygurt beat Barcelona 3-1 in last season's round of 32 first leg, the only goals conceded by the Blaugrana before the final
  • Ties are broken by direct results between teams before overall goal difference: full details in article 15.01 of the official regulations. All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
Top ten #UWCL goals of the 2018/19 season
Top ten #UWCL goals of the 2018/19 season

Tournament calendar

Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019
Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon
Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019
Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon
Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020

Full entry list with coefficients

Bye to round of 32

1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575
3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865
4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160
5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575
6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870
7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655
8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045
9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045
10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230
11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085
12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160
13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870
14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890
15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270
16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655
17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655
18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655
19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890
20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580
21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230
22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 14 August 2019
Top