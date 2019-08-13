#UWCL qualifying round report
Tuesday 13 August 2019
Article summary
Breidablik, Mitrovica, Hibernian, Minsk, ŽFK Spartak, BIIK-Kazygurt, Braga, Anderlecht, Twente and Vllaznia made it through.
A record 62 teams from 50 associations entered the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 40 of them were involved in the qualifying round, which ended on Tuesday.
- All the results
- Group winners advance to the round of 32 draw on Friday
- Through: Anderlecht, Braga, Breidablik, BIIK-Kazygurt, Hibernian, Minsk, Mitrovica, ŽFK Spartak, Twente, Vllaznia
- Braga through on debut
- Kosovo (Mitrovica) and Albania (Vllaznia) have teams in the round of 32 for the first time
Final standings
Group 1
Through: Breidablik (ISL)
Eliminated: SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH, hosts), ASA Tel-Aviv University (ISR), ŽFK Dragon 2014 (MKD)
Group 2
Through: Mitrovica (KOS)
Eliminated:Breznica Pljevlja (MNE, hosts), Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU), NSA Sofia (BUL)
Group 3
Through: Hibernian (SCO)
Eliminated: Cardiff Met (WAL), Pomurje (SVN, hosts), FC Nike (GEO)
Group 4
Through: FC Minsk (BLR)
Eliminated: Kharkiv (UKR, hosts), ŽNK Split (CRO), Bettembourg (LUX)
Group 5
Through: ŽFK Spartak (SRB)
Eliminated: Ferencváros (HUN), Slovan Bratislava (SVK, hosts), Agarista - SS Anenii Noi (MDA)
Group 6
Through: BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)
Eliminated: PK-35 Vantaa (FIN), Flora Tallinn (EST, hosts), EBS/Skála (FRO)
Group 7
Through: Braga (POR)
Eliminated: Apollon LFC (CYP), Sturm Graz (AUT), Rīgas Futbola skola (LVA, hosts)
Group 8
Through: Anderlecht (BEL, hosts),
Eliminated: LSKK Kvinner (NOR), Linfield (NIR), PAOK (GRE)
Group 9
Through: FC Twente (NED, hosts)
Eliminated: Beşiktaş (TUR), Górnik Łęczna (POL),Alashkert (ARM)
Group 10
Through: Vllaznia (ALB)
Eliminated: Wexford Youths (IRL), Gintra Universitetas (LTU, hosts), Birkirkara (MLT)
- Debutants: Braga, ŽNK Split, Beşiktaş, Flora Tallinn, FC Nike, Alashkert (the first Armenian entrants since College Yerevan in the inaugural 2001/02 edition)
- LSK reached last season's quarter-finals, so become the first side to fall in qualifying the year after making it that far since Umeå in 2010/11
- Breidablik got to the quarter-finals in 2006/07
- BIIK-Kazygurt beat Barcelona 3-1 in last season's round of 32 first leg, the only goals conceded by the Blaugrana before the final
- Ties are broken by direct results between teams before overall goal difference: full details in article 15.01 of the official regulations. All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
Tournament calendar
Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019
Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019, Nyon
Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019
Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019, Nyon
Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May 2020
Full entry list with coefficients
Bye to round of 32
1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 129.865
2 Wolfsburg (GER) 112.575
3 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 99.865
4 Barcelona (ESP) 91.160
5 Bayern München (GER) 67.575
6 Slavia Praha (CZE) 59.870
7 Manchester City (ENG) 59.655
8 Brøndby (DEN) 50.045
9 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 47.045
10 FC Zürich (SUI) 44.230
11 Glasgow City (SCO) 34.085
12 Atlético Madrid (ESP) 33.160
13 Sparta Praha (CZE) 32.870
14 Fiorentina (ITA) 26.890
15 St. Pölten (AUT) 20.270
16 Arsenal (ENG) 17.655
17 Piteå (SWE) 17.655
18 Göteborg (SWE) 17.655
19 Juventus (ITA) 14.890
20 Ryazan-VDV (RUS) 14.580
21 Lugano (SUI) 10.230
22 Chertanovo (RUS) 8.580