Women's Champions League quarter-final guide

The road to the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Vienna is set: we introduce the last-eight ties.

Atlético Madrid (ESP) v Barcelona (ESP)

Lyon (FRA, holders) v Bayern München (GER)

Glasgow City (SCO) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Arsenal (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Semi-final draw (25/26 April & 2/3 May)

1: Arsenal/Paris v Lyon/Bayern

2: Glasgow/Wolfsburg v Atlético/Barcelona

Final (Viola Park, Vienna: 18:00 CET, 24 May)

Winner semi-final 2 v Winner semi-final 1

Atleti are in their first quarter-final ©Getty Images

Atlético

Previous best: first quarter-final

In brief: Spanish champions; knocked out Manchester City in last 16 this season having beaten them in round of 32 in 2018/19

Barcelona

Previous best: final (2018/19)

Quarter-final record: W2 L3

In brief: Fifth quarter-final in a row; were first Spanish finalists last season

Atlético, who appointed Dani González as their third head coach of the season in January, have beaten Barcelona to the league title for the last three seasons but lost 6-1 at Estadi Johann Cruyff in September.

In the summer former Barcelona players Andrea Falcón and Jenni Hermoso returned to the club from Atlético and Toni Duggan went the other way.

Last match Duggan scored for Barcelona in a 2-0 win at Atleti watched by a world-record women's club crowd of 60,739 crowd at the Metropolitano.

This is the first all-Spanish tie in this competition, following previous ones involving English, French, German and Swedish teams.

Lyon (FRA, holders) v Bayern München (GER)

Lyon

Previous best: winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19)

Quarter-final record: W10 L0

In brief: Added two new records in the round of 16: the first team to play 100 games in this competition and Ada Hegerberg becoming all-time top scorer on 53 goals

Bayern

Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)

Quarter-final record: W1 L1

In brief: Only German entrants not to win this competition; Austria's Carina Wenninger hoping to reach final in her homeland

This will be Lyon's 12th tie against a German club having previously faced Duisburg, Turbine Potsdam, FFC Frankfurt and Wolfsburg. Lyon beat Wolfsburg in the 2016/17 and 2018/19 quarter-finals and have come out best in seven of the previous 11 ties with German teams including four of six finals.

Bayern have lost both previous ties against French sides, 4-1 on aggregate to Paris in the 2016/17 quarter-finals and 1-0 overall to Montpellier after extra time in the home second leg in the 2009/10 round of 16.

Lyon's squad includes German internationals Dzsenifer Marozsán and Lisa Weiss.

Glasgow City (SCO) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Glasgow

Previous best: quarter-final (2014/15)

Quarter-final record: W0 L1

In brief: Recently clinched their 13th Scottish title in a row, the same as Lyon's run in France

Wolfsburg

Previous best: winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Quarter-final record: W5 L2

In brief: Beat Lyon in debut final in 2013 but have lost to them in the last four seasons: the 2016 and 2018 finals and the 2017 and 2019 quarters

Glasgow's only previous quarter-final in 2015 ended in a 7-0 aggregate loss to Paris.

Wolfsburg have never met Scottish opposition before while Glasgow have previously been knocked out by Potsdam (2011/12 round of 16), Duisburg (2010/11 qualifying round), Bayern (2009/10 qualifying round) and Frankfurt (2008/09 second qualifying round).

Glasgow manager Scott Booth played for Borussia Dortmund in the 1997/98 UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Arsenal

Previous best: winners (2006/07)

Quarter-final record: W6 L6

In brief: In a record 13th quarter-final after five seasons out of European football

Paris

Previous best: runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

Quarter-final record: W3 L1

In brief: Went out at this stage last season to an added-time Chelsea goal