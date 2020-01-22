Women's Champions League quarter-final guide
Wednesday 22 January 2020
Holders Lyon face Bayern, Atlético take on Barcelona, Arsenal meet Paris and Glasgow play Wolfsburg on 25 March and 1 April.
The road to the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Vienna is set: we introduce the last-eight ties.
Quarter-finals (25 March & 1 April)
Atlético Madrid (ESP) v Barcelona (ESP)
Lyon (FRA, holders) v Bayern München (GER)
Glasgow City (SCO) v Wolfsburg (GER)
Arsenal (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Semi-final draw (25/26 April & 2/3 May)
1: Arsenal/Paris v Lyon/Bayern
2: Glasgow/Wolfsburg v Atlético/Barcelona
Final (Viola Park, Vienna: 18:00 CET, 24 May)
Winner semi-final 2 v Winner semi-final 1
Atlético Madrid (ESP) v Barcelona (ESP)
Atlético
Previous best: first quarter-final
In brief: Spanish champions; knocked out Manchester City in last 16 this season having beaten them in round of 32 in 2018/19
Barcelona
Previous best: final (2018/19)
Quarter-final record: W2 L3
In brief: Fifth quarter-final in a row; were first Spanish finalists last season
- Atlético, who appointed Dani González as their third head coach of the season in January, have beaten Barcelona to the league title for the last three seasons but lost 6-1 at Estadi Johann Cruyff in September.
- In the summer former Barcelona players Andrea Falcón and Jenni Hermoso returned to the club from Atlético and Toni Duggan went the other way.
- Last match Duggan scored for Barcelona in a 2-0 win at Atleti watched by a world-record women's club crowd of 60,739 crowd at the Metropolitano.
- This is the first all-Spanish tie in this competition, following previous ones involving English, French, German and Swedish teams.
Lyon (FRA, holders) v Bayern München (GER)
Lyon
Previous best: winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19)
Quarter-final record: W10 L0
In brief: Added two new records in the round of 16: the first team to play 100 games in this competition and Ada Hegerberg becoming all-time top scorer on 53 goals
Bayern
Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)
Quarter-final record: W1 L1
In brief: Only German entrants not to win this competition; Austria's Carina Wenninger hoping to reach final in her homeland
- This will be Lyon's 12th tie against a German club having previously faced Duisburg, Turbine Potsdam, FFC Frankfurt and Wolfsburg. Lyon beat Wolfsburg in the 2016/17 and 2018/19 quarter-finals and have come out best in seven of the previous 11 ties with German teams including four of six finals.
- Bayern have lost both previous ties against French sides, 4-1 on aggregate to Paris in the 2016/17 quarter-finals and 1-0 overall to Montpellier after extra time in the home second leg in the 2009/10 round of 16.
- Lyon's squad includes German internationals Dzsenifer Marozsán and Lisa Weiss.
Glasgow City (SCO) v Wolfsburg (GER)
Glasgow
Previous best: quarter-final (2014/15)
Quarter-final record: W0 L1
In brief: Recently clinched their 13th Scottish title in a row, the same as Lyon's run in France
Wolfsburg
Previous best: winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
Quarter-final record: W5 L2
In brief: Beat Lyon in debut final in 2013 but have lost to them in the last four seasons: the 2016 and 2018 finals and the 2017 and 2019 quarters
- Glasgow's only previous quarter-final in 2015 ended in a 7-0 aggregate loss to Paris.
- Wolfsburg have never met Scottish opposition before while Glasgow have previously been knocked out by Potsdam (2011/12 round of 16), Duisburg (2010/11 qualifying round), Bayern (2009/10 qualifying round) and Frankfurt (2008/09 second qualifying round).
- Glasgow manager Scott Booth played for Borussia Dortmund in the 1997/98 UEFA Champions League.
Arsenal (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Arsenal
Previous best: winners (2006/07)
Quarter-final record: W6 L6
In brief: In a record 13th quarter-final after five seasons out of European football
Paris
Previous best: runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)
Quarter-final record: W3 L1
In brief: Went out at this stage last season to an added-time Chelsea goal
- These teams drew 2-2 in August 2018, giving Arsenal first place in the Toulouse International Cup, though Paris equalised in added time.
- Paris's loss to Chelsea at this stage last season was their first meeting with English opposition in this competition.
- Arsenal have lost all their previous ties with French opposition, to Lyon in the 2010/11 semi-finals, 2008/09 second qualifying round and 2007/08 quarter-finals, and to Toulouse in the inaugural 2001/02 quarter-finals.
- Arsenal's squad includes France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.