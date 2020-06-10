Watch classic Champions League games on UEFA.tv
Wednesday 10 June 2020
You can watch classic UEFA Champions League games in full and for free on UEFA.tv.
Check out UEFA.tv's back catalogue of classic UEFA Champions League games.Register for free
UEFA's unparalleled archive of European football has allowed us to re-run some of the most memorable fixtures from down the years. These are available to watch in full and for free on UEFA.tv.
Available to watch on-demand
1997/98: Juventus vs Monaco, semi-final first leg
1998/99: Juventus vs Manchester United, semi-final second leg
1998/99: Manchester United vs Bayern, final
2002/03: Manchester United vs Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg
2004/05: PSV vs Milan, semi-final second leg
2004/05: AC Milan vs Liverpool, final
2006/07: AC Milan vs Manchester United, semi-final second leg
2008/09: Chelsea vs Liverpool, quarter-final second leg
2008/09: Barcelona vs Manchester United, final
2010/11: Bayern vs Inter, round of 16 second leg
2010/11: Barcelona vs Manchester United, final
2011/12: Real Madrid vs Bayern, semi-final second leg
2012/13: Galatasaray vs Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg
2012/13: Barcelona vs Bayern, semi-final second leg
2012/13: Dortmund vs Bayern, final
2013/14: Dortmund vs Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg
2013/14: Real Madrid vs Atlético, final
2014/15: Chelsea vs Paris, round of 16 second leg
2016/17: Barcelona vs Paris, round of 16 second leg
2017/18: Roma vs Liverpool, semi-final second leg
2018/19: Juventus vs Atlético, round of 16 second leg
2018/19: Man. City vs Tottenham, quarter-final second leg
2018/19: Liverpool vs Barcelona, semi-final second leg
2018/19: Ajax vs Tottenham, semi-final second leg
The UEFA.tv app is now available on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV in addition to its existing web, Android and iOS smartphone and tablet apps. For connected device users, the UEFA.tv app can be located in the respective Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV stores, while the Android TV version is available for viewing on a wide range of supported Smart TVs, connected devices and streaming media boxes.
Existing UEFA.tv users can sign in on these new platforms via an optimised 'second-screen' log-in process using their existing account credentials. New fans can sign up to view content for free directly within any of the apps, or on www.uefa.tv.Register for free