When will the Women's Champions League start again?

Monday 8 June 2020

The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting on Wednesday 17 June.

The UEFA Women's Champions League trophy
The UEFA Women's Champions League trophy Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled UEFA to postpone most of its matches.

There have been no 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League fixtures since the round of 16 concluded in October. The quarter-finals had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday 25 March.

UEFA created two working groups on 17 March, and a variety of calendar options covering both national team and club competition matches have subsequently been presented. No revised schedule has yet been communicated.

The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting on Wednesday 17 June. UEFA.com will announce new dates as well as all other key decisions as soon as they are confirmed.

