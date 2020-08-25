Women's Champions League finals: schedule

The UEFA Women's Champions League finals are running from 21 to 30 August at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao and the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián.

The rest of the postponed competition would be played as an eight-team, straight knockout tournament with one-off ties. The quarter-final ties set in November stood, with a draw having decided the venues and dates for those matches.

Quarter-finals

Friday 21 August

Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Atlético Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Saturday 22 August

Arsenal 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Lyon 2-1 Bayern München (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 25 August

Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Wednesday 26 August

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Final

Sunday 30 August

Wolfsburg vs Lyon (20:00 CET: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Player registration for the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League

Due to the cancellation of most domestic women’s leagues, there will be a clear break between the 2019/2020 and 2020/21 seasons. As most clubs were unable to extend existing contracts due to the additional financial burden, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to allow the registration of six new players for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

All six players may have been fielded for another club in a previous round, but only a maximum of three of these are permitted to have played for one of the other quarter-finalists.

Such additional registrations needed to completed by midnight CET on 18 August 2020.