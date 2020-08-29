Where to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League final
Saturday 29 August 2020
See where to watch Sunday's final between Wolfsburg and Lyon where you are.
Wolfsburg face Lyon in San Sebastián at 20:00 CET on Sunday in the UEFA Women's Champions League final: find your local UEFA Women's Champions League final broadcast partner(s):
- In territories not listed below, you can watch a live stream on UEFA.tv.
Where to watch: broadcast partners
Europe
France, Monaco, Andorra: C+, M6
Germany: Sport1
Austria: ORF
Belgium: Proximus
Denmark: NENT
Finland: NENT
Greece: COSMOTE
Iceland: Vodafone (Stod 2)
Israel: The Sports Channel
Norway: NENT
Poland: POLSAT
Portugal: ELEVEN Sports
Romania: Telekom Sport, Digisport
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ
Russia: Match TV
Spain: Mediapro
Sweden: NENT
Switzerland: SRG,SSR
United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man: BT Sport
Africa/Asia/Oceania
Australia: SBS
Brunei, Cambodia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan: DAZN
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
South Africa: eTV/AOM
Central/South America
Argentina, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela: Disney/ESPN
Caribbean (Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barth, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin and St. Pierre and Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos): Disney/ESPN
North America
Canada: DAZN
United States including Puerto Rico, US Virgin lslands, American Samoa, Midway lslands, Guam, Mariana lslands, US Minor Outlying lslands (Baker lsland, Howland lsland, Jarvis lsland, Johnston Atoll, Kingman Reef, Midway Atoll, Palmyra Atoll, Wake lsland, Navassa lsland): CBS