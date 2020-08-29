Where to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League final

Wolfsburg face Lyon in San Sebastián at 20:00 CET on Sunday in the UEFA Women's Champions League final: find your local UEFA Women's Champions League final broadcast partner(s):

In territories not listed below, you can watch a live stream on UEFA.tv.

Where to watch: broadcast partners

Europe

France, Monaco, Andorra: C+, M6

Germany: Sport1

Austria: ORF

Belgium: Proximus

Denmark: NENT

Finland: NENT

Greece: COSMOTE

Iceland: Vodafone (Stod 2)

Israel: The Sports Channel

Norway: NENT

Poland: POLSAT

Portugal: ELEVEN Sports

Romania: Telekom Sport, Digisport

Republic of Ireland: ﻿RTÉ

Russia: Match TV

Spain: Mediapro

Sweden: NENT

Switzerland: SRG,SSR

United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man: BT Sport

Africa/Asia/Oceania

Australia: SBS

Brunei, Cambodia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan: DAZN

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

South Africa: eTV/AOM

Central/South America

Argentina, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela: Disney/ESPN

Caribbean (Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barth, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin and St. Pierre and Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos): Disney/ESPN

North America

Canada: DAZN

United States including Puerto Rico, US Virgin lslands, American Samoa, Midway lslands, Guam, Mariana lslands, US Minor Outlying lslands (Baker lsland, Howland lsland, Jarvis lsland, Johnston Atoll, Kingman Reef, Midway Atoll, Palmyra Atoll, Wake lsland, Navassa lsland): CBS